Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Commander Killed As Israel Pounds Lebanon

Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Commander Killed As Israel Pounds Lebanon

Israel Iran War Updates live: The Israel-Iran conflict escalated sharply with strikes in Tehran and Beirut, including the killing of a Hezbollah commander.

By : Ayesha Fatima  | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
israel us iran war live updates tehran blasts missile attack middle east war donald trump benjamin netanyahu khamenei latest news Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Commander Killed As Israel Pounds Lebanon
Israel Iran war live updates
Source : ABPLIVE

Background

Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The conflict engulfing West Asia deepened dramatically on Friday as fresh explosions echoed across Tehran and Beirut, signalling a sharp escalation in the war involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

Israel confirmed it had carried out an air strike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Zaid Ali Jumaa. According to the Israeli military, the operation targeted the Iran-backed militant group amid intensifying hostilities across the region.

The strike came after Hezbollah entered the widening conflict earlier this week. On Monday, the group launched attacks against Israel, saying it was acting in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US and Israel Intensify Military Campaign

Overnight into early Friday, powerful blasts were reported in both Tehran and Beirut as the United States and Israel stepped up their military operations against Iran and its allies.

The US military’s Central Command said the campaign is employing “a number of new capabilities” as the offensive expands. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also signalled further escalation, warning that the conflict could intensify in the coming days.

“If you think you’ve seen something, just wait,” he said.

The latest round of strikes underscores how rapidly the conflict is expanding beyond its initial flashpoint.

Rising Death Toll and Regional Fallout

According to state media reports from Iran and Lebanon, more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran and over 120 in Lebanon since the current phase of the conflict began.

Iranian missile and drone strikes have also caused fatalities across several other countries in the region, adding to fears that the war could spiral into a broader international confrontation.

The conflict first erupted last Saturday when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. The attack killed Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering swift retaliation from Tehran.

Iran responded with a barrage of missiles targeting Israel and several US military bases in Gulf nations.

Gulf States Under Fire

The violence has increasingly spread across the Gulf. Bahrain said Iranian strikes hit a hotel, two residential buildings and an oil refinery in the capital, Manama.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said three drones were intercepted east of Riyadh on Friday. The night before, air defence systems shot down three ballistic missiles aimed at a base south of the capital.

Qatar and Kuwait also reported intercepting incoming missile and drone attacks in the early hours of the morning.

Conflict Spreads Beyond the Middle East

The war has begun spilling into other regions as well. On Wednesday, US forces sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, an incident that reportedly killed around 80 people.

With violence now stretching across multiple countries, the Trump administration has warned that the conflict could escalate further. NATO allies, officials say, are increasingly being drawn into the unfolding crisis, raising fears that the confrontation could widen even more.

13:42 PM (IST)  •  06 Mar 2026

Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Indonesia To Begin Evacuating Citizens From Iran Today

Indonesia will begin evacuating its citizens from Iran today, Al Jazeera reported, citing a foreign ministry official responsible for the welfare of citizens abroad.

 

12:36 PM (IST)  •  06 Mar 2026

Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Etihad To Resume Flights From Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways, one of the United Arab Emirates’ two national carriers, has said it will “resume a limited commercial flight schedule” today, operating services between Abu Dhabi and several major destinations.

In a post on X, the airline urged passengers to travel to the airport only if they hold a confirmed booking on one of the reinstated flights or if they have been “contacted directly by Etihad”.

Load More
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Middle East Conflict Ayatollah Khamenei West Asia Conflict Israe Iran Conflict
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Commander Killed As Israel Pounds Lebanon
Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Commander Killed As Israel Pounds Lebanon
World
Nepal Elections: Balen Shah Heads For Landslide Victory As RSP Wins 3, Leads In 45 Seats; Oli Ahead In Just 5
Nepal Elections: Balen Shah To Defeat Ex-PM Oli? Early Count Shows RSP Ahead In 45 Seats
World
Eid Travel Uncertainty For NRIs As Israel And Iran Airspace Tensions Disrupt Flights Across West Asia
Eid Travel Uncertainty For NRIs As Israel And Iran Airspace Tensions Disrupt Flights Across West Asia
World
Nepal Elections: Gen Z-Backed RSP Wins One, Leading In 36 Seats As Counting Continues
Nepal Elections: Gen Z-Backed RSP Wins One, Leading In 36 Seats As Counting Continues
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Breaking News:
War Impact: War with Iran Pushes Gas Prices Up in the United States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget