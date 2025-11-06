Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Brings Gemini To Your Maps: Now Just Talk & Let AI Guide You

Google has started adding its Gemini AI assistant to Google Maps, allowing users to talk to the app instead of tapping the screen.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google is adding its Gemini AI assistant to Google Maps. This update is meant to make navigation easier by letting you talk to Maps instead of touching your phone. Google says that using Maps with Gemini will feel like having a helpful friend in the passenger seat. 

You can ask questions, get route help, and even do simple tasks like adding events to your calendar, all by voice. The feature will start rolling out soon on both Android and iOS, starting mainly in the United States.

What All Can You Do With The New Gemini Lens

With Gemini inside Maps, you can now speak to the app while driving. You do not need to tap your phone screen. You can ask for directions, ask follow-up questions, or change routes. 

You can also report traffic problems simply by speaking. For example, if you see an accident or a long traffic jam, you can just tell Maps, and it will update the route.

Gemini can also help with small tasks while driving, like adding something to your Google Calendar. This is meant to help drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Google says the feature will roll out "in the coming weeks" on both Android and iOS.

Directions are also getting smarter. Instead of just saying “turn right in 300 meters,” Maps may say “turn right after the Thai Siam restaurant.” 

These nearby landmarks will also appear highlighted on the map. This new navigation style is already starting to roll out in the US.

New Gemini Lens Feature To Identify Places Nearby

Google Maps will now warn you about traffic ahead, even if you are not actively navigating. If the road is blocked or slow, Maps will show an alert. This feature is already rolling out in the US on Android.

Another new feature lets you use your camera to see information about places around you. You can tap the camera icon in the Maps search bar, point your phone at a restaurant, cafe, shop, or landmark, and ask questions using your voice. This feature will begin rolling out later this month in the US on Android and iOS.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
