Where’s Google’s Christmas Doodle? Here’s What AI Overviews & Gemini Say

HomeTechnologyWhere’s Google’s Christmas Doodle? Here’s What AI Overviews & Gemini Say

No Christmas Doodle appeared on Google’s homepage in 2025, but AI Overviews and Gemini say the celebration wasn’t ignored, it just moved beyond the classic logo artwork.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Christmas 2025: Every December, Google’s homepage is known for turning into a festive digital display, celebrating global moments, pop culture, and major holidays. From historic milestones to fun cultural nods, Google Doodles often mark the occasion. However, on Christmas 2025, many users noticed something unexpected. There was no classic Christmas-themed Google Doodle lighting up the homepage. For a festival celebrated across continents, the absence stood out. 

Social media users quickly began asking questions, wondering whether Google had skipped Christmas altogether this year or if something else was happening behind the scenes.

Christmas Google Doodle 2025: What Google’s AI Overviews Explained

When users questioned the missing Christmas Google Doodle on December 25, Google’s AI Overviews offered a calm and neutral explanation. 

According to the AI response, Google does not follow a fixed rule of creating a Doodle for every festival or holiday each year. While Christmas has been celebrated through Doodles many times in the past, there is no guarantee it will appear annually on the homepage.

The AI further clarified that Google sometimes chooses to acknowledge major occasions in different ways or on different dates. In some cases, a Doodle may be delayed, shown only in selected regions, or replaced by another form of celebration. 

It also pointed out that technical issues, either on the user’s device or on Google’s side, can sometimes prevent a Doodle from appearing properly. In short, the absence of a Christmas Doodle does not mean the festival was ignored, just that Google chose not to display it in the usual format.

Christmas Google Doodle 2025: Gemini Says The Festive Spirit Lives On

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini gave a more upbeat response when asked the same question. It suggested that users should still be able to experience Christmas celebrations through Google Search itself. Instead of focusing only on homepage Doodles, Google has been experimenting with interactive and animated search-based experiences.

Gemini explained that searching terms like “Christmas” or “Merry Christmas” can trigger festive visuals directly on the search page. These animations may include Christmas symbols such as decorations, gifts, lights, and holiday treats, offering a more engaging experience without changing the Google logo.

This shift shows how Google is slowly moving from traditional Doodles to more immersive celebrations built into search results. For users who miss the old-style artwork, Google’s archive of previous Christmas Doodles is still available through a simple search, keeping the festive nostalgia alive even without a homepage makeover.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
