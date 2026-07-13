Too Much AI Slop On LinkedIn? Users Are Turning To Messy, Human Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LinkedIn content increasingly uses AI, making genuine voices harder.

Pangram found 41% long-form LinkedIn posts are AI-generated.

Businesses prioritize human-written content, seeking improved audience engagement.

Authenticity emerges as key differentiator amidst increasing AI content.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have become a common tool for creating content on LinkedIn, but growing evidence suggests that users are increasingly gravitating toward posts that feel genuinely human. As AI-generated content floods the professional networking platform, some creators and businesses are deliberately moving away from automation in an effort to reconnect with audiences and improve engagement.

A new analysis, reported by Business Insider, indicates that a substantial share of content on LinkedIn is now being generated by artificial intelligence, making it harder for original voices to stand out.

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AI Content Dominates LinkedIn Posts

Research conducted by Pangram, a company that specialises in identifying AI-generated text, found that LinkedIn has the highest proportion of AI-created content among major online platforms it tracks.

According to the study, around 41 per cent of long-form posts and 30 per cent of short-form posts on LinkedIn appear to be generated by AI tools. These figures place the platform ahead of other popular services monitored by Pangram, including X, Reddit, Substack and Medium.

The findings highlight how rapidly AI writing tools have become integrated into professional communication, allowing users to create posts faster and at scale. However, the widespread use of such tools is also making AI-generated writing easier for readers to recognise.

Businesses Shift Back To Human-Written Content

The growing prevalence of automated content has prompted some organisations to rethink their social media strategies.

Stephen Bartlett, founder of FlightStory, is among those who have reportedly moved away from AI-generated posts. His company has abandoned the use of artificial intelligence for writing LinkedIn content after noticing that audiences were becoming less responsive to automated messaging.

Explaining the shift, FlightStory’s director of business development, Christiana Brenton, said, "AI mistakes are really noticeable. When the world wobbles to the left, opportunity lies to the right. What will stand out on LinkedIn now more than ever? Real words written by a human."

According to Brenton, Bartlett’s LinkedIn posts are now written entirely by hand. The company even avoids aggressively editing small spelling errors or minor inaccuracies, believing that such imperfections help demonstrate authenticity and make content feel more relatable to readers.

The strategy has reportedly delivered stronger audience engagement and broader reach compared to heavily AI-assisted content.

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LinkedIn Faces AI Authenticity Challenge

The trend also places LinkedIn in a complicated position. The platform actively promotes AI-powered tools that help users refine and generate content while composing posts.

At the same time, LinkedIn has signalled concerns about what is often described as "AI slop" which refers to low-quality, mass-produced content generated with minimal effort and little original insight.

This creates a balancing act for the platform. While AI features can help professionals communicate more efficiently, excessive reliance on automated writing risks making feeds repetitive and less valuable for users seeking unique perspectives.

As AI-generated content becomes more common, authenticity may emerge as a key differentiator. For many creators and businesses, the new challenge is no longer producing content quickly, but ensuring it feels genuinely human.