Nikhil Rana, founder of The 15, shared a LinkedIn post advocating for a 'no-notice period' policy and revealed he fired an employee over WhatsApp within minutes.
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LinkedIn Row Erupts As Founder Defends ‘No Notice’ Culture, Fires Employee On WhatsApp
The controversy began after Rana posted a screenshot of a conversation in which an employee informed him they would be unable to attend a scheduled event.
- Founder fired employee via WhatsApp over missed event.
- Founder advocates no-notice period, calls skills commoditized.
- Critics cite legal concerns and job insecurity risks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What triggered the debate about workplace practices in India's startup ecosystem?
Why did Nikhil Rana fire an employee so quickly?
Rana fired an employee after they informed him they couldn't attend a scheduled event and offered to support operations remotely. This reflected his belief that notice periods are a 'waste of time'.
What legal concerns are associated with a 'no-notice period' policy in India?
Indian labor laws, such as the Industrial Disputes Act, do not recognize 'at-will' employment. Terminating employees without the stipulated notice period or compensation could lead to legal liabilities.
What are Nikhil Rana's key attributes for startup employees?
Rana emphasizes Ownership, Dependability, High-agency, Immediacy, and Execution. He believes technical skills are now 'commoditized' and less valued.
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