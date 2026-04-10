LinkedIn Row Erupts As Founder Defends ‘No Notice’ Culture, Fires Employee On WhatsApp

A fresh debate over workplace practices in India’s startup ecosystem has been triggered after Nikhil Rana, founder of networking platform The 15, shared a viral LinkedIn post advocating a “no-notice period” policy and revealing he had fired an employee over WhatsApp within minutes.

The controversy began after Rana posted a screenshot of a conversation in which an employee informed him they would be unable to attend a scheduled event.

In the exchange, the employee offered to support operations “remotely” and assured that requested details would be delivered by Monday. The two messages, sent within a span of two minutes, were followed by Rana’s decision to terminate the employee.

The dismissal, which took place at 3:10 PM, reflected Rana’s stated belief that notice periods are a “waste of time”, bypassing the standard 30- to 90-day transition period typically followed in Indian corporate contracts.

‘Skills Are Commoditized’

Rana defended his stance by arguing that traditional HR systems are “theatre” and that modern startups require a different mindset.

He outlined key attributes he believes are essential:

Ownership: Treating the company as one’s own

Treating the company as one’s own Dependability: Being consistently reliable

Being consistently reliable High-agency: Solving problems independently

Solving problems independently Immediacy: Acting without waiting for ideal conditions

Acting without waiting for ideal conditions Execution: Delivering outcomes

“Nobody gives a dime for skills anymore,” Rana wrote, adding that technical abilities are now “commoditized.”

Backlash On LinkedIn

The post drew sharp reactions online, with critics questioning the implications of such practices.

“The irony of asking for ‘dependability’ while being the most undependable employer is peak LinkedIn,” read one widely shared comment. Others argued that “high agency of founder” should not translate into “Zero Job Security.”

While some supported the idea of faster decision-making in startups, many said publicly firing an employee for missing a single event crossed a line.

Legal Concerns Flagged

Critics also raised questions about compliance with Indian labour laws.

Under frameworks such as the Industrial Disputes Act and various Shops and Establishments Acts, “at-will” employment is not recognised. Termination without the stipulated notice period or compensation in lieu of it could expose employers to legal liabilities.

Broader Debate On Startup Culture

Based in Gurugram, The 15 positions itself as a platform aimed at “solving networking for founders”.

The episode has reignited the ongoing debate between “founder-first” and “employee-first” approaches in the startup ecosystem. While Rana argues he is removing corporate “theatre”, critics contend that such practices risk undermining professional empathy and job security.