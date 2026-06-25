LinkedIn Premium Worth Rs 2,997 Is Free For Users Using This SIM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Airtel launched 'Insider' perks for select customers.

Benefits include LinkedIn Premium, EazyDiner Prime memberships.

Prepaid users access program; official details remain unconfirmed.

Bharti Airtel seems to have rolled out a new perks programme called Airtel Insider, giving select customers access to extra digital and lifestyle benefits through its self-care app. The feature was found tucked inside the Rewards & OTTs section of the app, where users can look through and grab partner deals made available to them.

The section works as a one-stop space for special offers, pulling together subscription and membership perks from outside partners, and currently includes deals on professional networking tools and dining platforms.

What Benefits Does Airtel Insider Offer Right Now?

The most notable benefit spotted so far is LinkedIn Premium for three months, listed with a value of Rs 2,997. This LinkedIn plan gives users professional networking features, applicant insights, better profile visibility, InMail credits, and access to LinkedIn Learning courses.

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Alongside this, Airtel is also offering EazyDiner Prime for two months, valued at Rs 850, which opens up dining discounts and special deals at partner restaurants. The Airtel Insider page also has a separate Claimed Benefits tab, letting users keep track of the rewards they've already activated, so they don't lose sight of what they've claimed and when.

Is Airtel Insider Available To All Users?

As of now, the Airtel Insider section is showing up for prepaid customers using the Airtel self-care app. That said, Bharti Airtel hasn't put out any official statement explaining how wide the programme will go, who exactly qualifies, or if these benefits will eventually reach all subscribers.

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The rollout still appears to be in an early or possibly test phase. This move fits into a larger pattern across telecom companies, where operators are bundling digital subscriptions and lifestyle services along with mobile plans to give customers more reasons to stick around, beyond just call and data benefits.