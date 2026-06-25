Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyLinkedIn Premium Worth Rs 2,997 Is Free For Users Using This SIM

LinkedIn Premium Worth Rs 2,997 Is Free For Users Using This SIM

Airtel may be testing a new perks programme on select users, and the benefits on offer are bigger than most would expect from a telecom app.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Airtel launched 'Insider' perks for select customers.
  • Benefits include LinkedIn Premium, EazyDiner Prime memberships.
  • Prepaid users access program; official details remain unconfirmed.

Bharti Airtel seems to have rolled out a new perks programme called Airtel Insider, giving select customers access to extra digital and lifestyle benefits through its self-care app. The feature was found tucked inside the Rewards & OTTs section of the app, where users can look through and grab partner deals made available to them. 

The section works as a one-stop space for special offers, pulling together subscription and membership perks from outside partners, and currently includes deals on professional networking tools and dining platforms.

What Benefits Does Airtel Insider Offer Right Now?

The most notable benefit spotted so far is LinkedIn Premium for three months, listed with a value of Rs 2,997. This LinkedIn plan gives users professional networking features, applicant insights, better profile visibility, InMail credits, and access to LinkedIn Learning courses. 

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown

Alongside this, Airtel is also offering EazyDiner Prime for two months, valued at Rs 850, which opens up dining discounts and special deals at partner restaurants. The Airtel Insider page also has a separate Claimed Benefits tab, letting users keep track of the rewards they've already activated, so they don't lose sight of what they've claimed and when.

Is Airtel Insider Available To All Users?

As of now, the Airtel Insider section is showing up for prepaid customers using the Airtel self-care app. That said, Bharti Airtel hasn't put out any official statement explaining how wide the programme will go, who exactly qualifies, or if these benefits will eventually reach all subscribers. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's New Feature Lets Someone See Your Status Even If You've Hidden It From Them

The rollout still appears to be in an early or possibly test phase. This move fits into a larger pattern across telecom companies, where operators are bundling digital subscriptions and lifestyle services along with mobile plans to give customers more reasons to stick around, beyond just call and data benefits.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airtel Insider?

Airtel Insider is a new perks program rolled out by Bharti Airtel, offering select customers extra digital and lifestyle benefits. It's accessible through the Rewards & OTTs section of the Airtel self-care app.

What benefits are currently offered through Airtel Insider?

Currently, the notable benefits include three months of LinkedIn Premium and two months of EazyDiner Prime. These provide professional networking features, learning courses, and dining discounts.

Who can access the Airtel Insider program?

As of now, the Airtel Insider section is showing up for prepaid customers using the Airtel self-care app. Bharti Airtel has not yet released an official statement on wider availability or qualification criteria.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
LinkedIn Airtel TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
LinkedIn Premium Worth Rs 2,997 Is Free For Users Using This SIM
LinkedIn Premium Worth Rs 2,997 Is Free For Users Using This SIM
Technology
How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players
How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players
Technology
OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Basically P**n For Someone Like Me
OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Basically P**n For Someone Like Me
Technology
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Review: A Gaming Laptop Without GPU? What A Time To Be Alive
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Review: A Gaming Laptop Without GPU? What A Time To Be Alive
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation theft case; SIT report triggers FIR move against six in Ayodhya row!!!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget