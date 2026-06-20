Ambani Vs Musk In Space? Jio's Satellite Plans Could Challenge Elon's Starlink

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio advances satellite initiatives while Starlink faces regulatory hurdles.

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms Ltd. is considering building its own network of satellites to beam internet from space, a move that would tighten its grip on India's communications sector at a time when Elon Musk's Starlink is running into trouble with regulators.

Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, said on Friday that the company is evaluating a low-Earth orbit satellite network for India, Bloomberg News reported. He made the comments during the annual shareholder meeting of parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.

Akash said that Jio is also striking deals to lease satellite capacity from global providers. "We can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability," he said, describing the approach as a way to move fast without giving up control over the technology in the long run.

Two-Track Plan For Faster Rollout

According to Akash, this dual strategy, leasing capacity now while developing home-grown satellites later, will give Jio the base it needs to build an Indian satellite broadband platform that can compete on a global scale. The idea is not to wait for one option when both can run in parallel.

To back this up, Jio is also setting up ground stations, the physical infrastructure needed to send and receive signals from satellites. These stations will support both its partner networks and its own constellation once it is ready.

Taken together, the plan points to Jio trying to build what Akash called an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem, covering everything from the satellites in orbit to the ground equipment that connects them to Indian homes and businesses.

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Starlink's India Hurdles

Starlink and Amazon's satellite venture, Amazon Leo, have yet to start commercial services in India despite years of preparation. Part of the delay traces back to Starlink specifically. The Indian government has effectively paused approvals for the company, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month, citing concerns over the use of Starlink's network during the Iran conflict.

This is notable because Starlink runs the largest satellite constellation in the world today, with more than 10,000 satellites already in orbit. It is also worth noting that Jio itself has a tie-up with Starlink, even as it now looks to build a rival network of its own. The two relationships, partner in one area and competitor in another, show how crowded and complex India's satellite internet space has become.

Jio's Satellite Build-Up Already in Motion

Jio's satellite ambitions are not just talk. The company plans to launch more than 1,600 low-Earth orbit satellites over the next two to three years, the Economic Times reported earlier.

Reliance has also bought a stake in Digantara, a Bengaluru-based company that builds ground stations and tracks satellites and space debris using its own technology, according to a separate Economic Times report. The fresh funding is expected to help Digantara expand overseas, manufacture more satellites and scale up production.

These moves fit into the larger picture Akash described, of Jio building ground infrastructure in India that can support both its partners' satellites and its own fleet once it is launched, creating a system that works from space all the way down to the ground.

Other Players Eye India's Sky

Jio is far from the only company chasing this opportunity. Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb have already secured licences to offer satellite internet in India and are expanding their fleets to prepare for launch.

Jio Satellite Communications Ltd, a wholly owned arm of Jio Platforms, has also received a licence for satellite internet services. It is now waiting for spectrum clearance, the final regulatory step before it can begin operations.

With multiple players holding licences but few yet live in the market, India's satellite internet sector remains a race where everyone has a starting position but no one has crossed the finish line.

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Starlink Pushes Back On Freeze Claim

Starlink has rejected the report that India has frozen approvals for its satellite internet plans, IANS reported. The company said it remains in active and productive talks with the government and continues to receive encouraging signals about its India plans.

Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink Business Operations, said the company remains committed to launching in India and has met all regulatory and security requirements. Responding to the Bloomberg report, she said on social media platform X that Starlink continues productive talks with the Indian government, dismissing the report as misleading and based on unnamed sources.

Dreyer added that Starlink is fully committed to India and is working with the government to bring its services to the country soon. The company has applied for a licence to provide satellite communication services and has received a Letter of Intent from the government, and it is now waiting for final regulatory approval before starting commercial operations.