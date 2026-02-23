The BSNL Rs 449 prepaid plan offers 90 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily, and 5GB total data. It's an economical option for long validity and calling.
Cheapest 90-Day Recharge Plan In India: Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL, Who Wins?
Airtel, Jio and BSNL all offer 90-day recharge plans, but which one is the cheapest? Here’s a simple breakdown of pricing, benefits and overall value.
Many mobile users keep a secondary SIM only for OTPs, banking, or backup use. The main goal is simple: keep the number active at the lowest possible cost. Telecom companies offer different long-validity prepaid plans for this purpose. Some focus on calling benefits, while others provide data packs.
If you are only looking for the cheapest recharge plan to keep your SIM alive, here is a simple and factual comparison of available options from major telecom operators in India.
BSNL Cheapest Recharge Plan To Keep SIM Active
BSNL offers a Rs 449 prepaid plan with 90 days of validity. The plan includes unlimited voice calling across India, free national roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 5GB total data without a daily cap. The effective cost is around Rs 5 per day.
This plan is suitable for users who want long validity with calling benefits at a lower daily expense. BSNL has also been expanding its 4G infrastructure in many circles.
Airtel Lowest Validity Recharge Plan For SIM Active
Airtel’s Rs 548 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. Users get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 7GB total data, and 900 SMS for the entire validity period.
The plan also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription and Airtel’s spam alert feature. The daily cost is higher compared to some other operators, but it includes extra digital benefits.
Jio Cheapest Long-Validity Recharge Plan
Jio offers a Rs 195 data pack with 90 days of validity. This pack provides 15GB total high-speed data for the full period. However, it does not include voice calling benefits.
Users who need only data for devices like Wi-Fi dongles or secondary phones may consider this plan. For calling-based usage, a regular prepaid plan would be required.
Cheapest Recharge Plan To Keep SIM Alive In India
If the goal is only long validity with calling support at the lowest daily cost, the Rs 449 BSNL plan currently offers the lowest per-day expense among the options listed. However, if additional features like OTT or digital subscriptions matter, Airtel’s Rs 548 plan provides added services.
For data-only needs, Jio’s Rs 195 pack is the most affordable option. The best choice depends purely on usage requirements and not brand preference.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the cheapest BSNL recharge plan to keep a SIM active?
What does Airtel's Rs 548 prepaid plan include for keeping a SIM active?
Airtel's Rs 548 plan provides 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 7GB total data, and 900 SMS. It also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription and spam alerts.
Which plan offers the lowest daily cost for keeping a SIM active with calling?
Among the listed options for long validity with calling, the Rs 449 BSNL plan currently has the lowest per-day expense. The best choice depends on your specific usage needs.