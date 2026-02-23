Cheapest 90-Day Recharge Plan In India: Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL, Who Wins?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Many mobile users keep a secondary SIM only for OTPs, banking, or backup use. The main goal is simple: keep the number active at the lowest possible cost. Telecom companies offer different long-validity prepaid plans for this purpose. Some focus on calling benefits, while others provide data packs.

If you are only looking for the cheapest recharge plan to keep your SIM alive, here is a simple and factual comparison of available options from major telecom operators in India.

BSNL Cheapest Recharge Plan To Keep SIM Active

BSNL offers a Rs 449 prepaid plan with 90 days of validity. The plan includes unlimited voice calling across India, free national roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 5GB total data without a daily cap. The effective cost is around Rs 5 per day.

This plan is suitable for users who want long validity with calling benefits at a lower daily expense. BSNL has also been expanding its 4G infrastructure in many circles.

Airtel Lowest Validity Recharge Plan For SIM Active

Airtel’s Rs 548 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. Users get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 7GB total data, and 900 SMS for the entire validity period.

The plan also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription and Airtel’s spam alert feature. The daily cost is higher compared to some other operators, but it includes extra digital benefits.

Jio Cheapest Long-Validity Recharge Plan

Jio offers a Rs 195 data pack with 90 days of validity. This pack provides 15GB total high-speed data for the full period. However, it does not include voice calling benefits.

Users who need only data for devices like Wi-Fi dongles or secondary phones may consider this plan. For calling-based usage, a regular prepaid plan would be required.

Cheapest Recharge Plan To Keep SIM Alive In India

If the goal is only long validity with calling support at the lowest daily cost, the Rs 449 BSNL plan currently offers the lowest per-day expense among the options listed. However, if additional features like OTT or digital subscriptions matter, Airtel’s Rs 548 plan provides added services.

For data-only needs, Jio’s Rs 195 pack is the most affordable option. The best choice depends purely on usage requirements and not brand preference.