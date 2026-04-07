nCore Games Wraps Up FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Finals In Mumbai

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FAU-G: Bharat League 2.0: nCore Games has wrapped up the FAU-G: Bharat League 2.0 Finals for its shooter title FAU-G: Domination, marking a notable step for India’s esports scene. The event took place over the weekend in Mumbai and brought together players from across the country for an in-person LAN tournament.

This is being positioned as the first time a made-in-India game has hosted such an on-ground esports final. The tournament follows months of online qualifiers, where a large number of players competed for a place in the final stage.

What Happened At FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Finals?

The finals were held at Smaaash in Mumbai and featured over 100 finalists who qualified through nationwide online rounds. Participants came from 28 states and more than 70 cities, with a large share from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. Overall, lakhs of players had taken part in the earlier stages of the competition.

The prize pool saw a sharp jump compared to the first edition. While last year’s event had a pool of Rs. 3,00,000 and was conducted online, this edition offered Rs. 50,00,000 and shifted to a LAN format.

Winners were announced across multiple tiers, including Gold, Platinum, and Titan. The Titan tier was won by Debashish Bachyas from Assam.

What Changes Are Coming To FAU-G Domination Next?

The developers have outlined upcoming updates for the game following the tournament. One of the key additions will be a clans feature, allowing players to form teams and compete in structured group-based gameplay. Clan wars are also expected to be introduced as part of this update.

Alongside in-game changes, a broader esports roadmap is in development. The focus appears to be on expanding competitive opportunities and building a structured ecosystem around the title.

The event also included collaborations and initiatives aimed at skill development, indicating a wider push beyond just tournament play.