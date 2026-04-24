Are You Jio, Airtel Or BSNL Prepaid User? Your Mobile Bill Just Got More Expensive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio slashes Cricket Data Pack validity to 30 days.

Airtel's 84-day plan pricier, loses cashback subscription.

BSNL budget plans now offer shorter validity periods.

Prepaid mobile users in India are seeing their monthly budgets tighten as telecom companies revise plans across the board. Operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL have introduced changes that either reduce validity, increase prices, or limit benefits.

These revisions may look small at first glance, but together they significantly impact how much users pay over time, especially those relying on affordable prepaid packs for everyday connectivity and entertainment needs.

What Has Changed In Jio's Cricket Data Packs For Prepaid Users?

Reliance Jio has made one of the most noticeable changes by cutting the validity of its Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack from 90 days to 30 days while keeping the 15GB data benefit unchanged. This effectively raises the monthly cost for users who depended on the longer duration.

The pack still includes a 90-day JioHotstar mobile subscription but does not offer voice or SMS benefits. Other cricket packs have also been tweaked.

The Rs 100 plan now offers 6GB for 30 days, the Rs 79 pack includes 3GB for 30 days, and the Rs 149 pack provides 10GB along with a 90-day subscription. Across these plans, 30 days has become the standard maximum validity.

Why Airtel's 84-Day Plan Now Costs More For The Same Benefits?

Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its popular 84-day prepaid plan. The earlier Rs 799 plan has been removed, and the Rs 859 Truly Unlimited plan is now priced at Rs 899.

The revised plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. After the daily data cap, speeds reduce to 64 Kbps. One notable change is the removal of the RewardsMini subscription, which earlier provided up to Rs 80 monthly cashback.

The company has not officially explained this removal, leaving users with fewer perks despite the higher price.

How BSNL's Budget Plans Are Losing Validity Over Time?

BSNL continues to adjust its low-cost offerings by reducing validity. The Rs 107 voucher now comes with 20 days instead of 22, a sharp drop from its earlier 35-day duration.

Similarly, the Rs 197 plan has been cut from 42 days to 35 days, though it now includes 5GB data instead of 4GB. Both plans still offer unlimited data at slower speeds after the high-speed limit is exhausted, but the shorter validity means users will need to recharge more frequently.

These ongoing revisions across telecom providers highlight a clear shift: prepaid users are now paying more for either the same or reduced benefits, making it important to review plans carefully before recharging.