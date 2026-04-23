Jio, Airtel Or Vi: Which Telecom Offers The Cheapest Yearly Plan In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annual mobile plans simplify budgeting and offer long-term service stability.

Jio's Rs 3,599 plan offers daily data, unlimited calls, and streaming benefits.

Airtel's Rs 1,849 plan provides yearly SMS and calling for light users.

Paying for a mobile recharge every month is easy to ignore, but the total cost over a year can quietly become significant. A Rs 300 plan, for instance, adds up to Rs 3,600 annually, not counting price changes or late recharges. Annual prepaid plans are designed to simplify this. They offer long-term validity, stable pricing, and remove the need for frequent top-ups.

In 2026, Jio, Airtel, and Vi each provide yearly options that cater to different types of users, from heavy data consumers to those who just want to keep a number active.

Which Jio Annual Plan Works Best For Everyday Smartphone Users?

Jio’s Rs 3,599 annual plan is aimed at people who rely heavily on mobile data and calling. When divided monthly, it costs around Rs 300, which is similar to common prepaid spending. The plan includes 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS daily.

In regions with 5G coverage, users can access higher speeds without worrying much about daily limits. Even after exhausting the daily quota on slower networks, basic browsing continues. The plan also bundles JioTV and JioCinema access, making it a complete package for regular users who want uninterrupted service throughout the year.

What Does Airtel Offer In Its Most Affordable Yearly Recharge?

Airtel’s Rs 1,849 annual plan focuses on affordability and long validity rather than heavy data usage. It breaks down to roughly Rs 154 per month and includes unlimited calling along with 3,600 SMS for the entire year.

There is no daily data benefit in this plan, which makes it suitable for users who depend on Wi-Fi for internet access. Additional features like Hellotunes and an AI-based service are included. This option is commonly chosen by users who need a secondary SIM active or want a low-cost long-term recharge.

How Do Vi Annual Plans Compare For Budget And Light Users?

Vi provides flexible yearly options depending on usage needs. Its Rs 1,189 data-only plan is the most affordable, offering 50GB total data for the year, which works out to under Rs 100 per month.

For users who also need calling, Vi’s Rs 1,849 plan includes unlimited calls and daily SMS benefits, similar to Airtel’s structure. These plans are best suited for light users, students, or those maintaining a backup SIM, focusing on essential services at minimal cost.