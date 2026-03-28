The RCB vs SRH match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Toss, Match Start Time And Where To Watch Live Streaming
RCB and SRH have faced each other 25 times in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge with 13 wins, while RCB have won 11 matches. One game ended without a result.
RCB vs SRH match start, toss time, live streaming: The wait is almost over as the 2026 season of Indian Premier League gets underway in just a few hours. The opening clash will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans are eagerly anticipating this high-voltage encounter, with Rajat Patidar leading RCB and Ishan Kishan captaining SRH.
Here’s a complete guide to all the key details of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match.
RCB vs SRH Toss Timing
The captains will walk out for the toss at 7:00 PM IST ahead of the opening game.
RCB vs SRH Match Start Time
RCB vs SRH encounter is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
RCB vs SRH Over Rate Rule
As per IPL regulations, both SRH and RCB are required to complete their 20 overs within 90 minutes, excluding the 2-minute 30-second Strategic Time-out. If a team fails to meet the time limit, they will have to place an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle during the final overs, giving an advantage to the batting side.
Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Live
IPL 2026 tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports Network, with coverage available on channels such as Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 in multiple languages. For online streaming, viewers can watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match via JioHotstar app on mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs through a subscription plan.
RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record
RCB and SRH have faced each other 25 times in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge with 13 wins, while RCB have won 11 matches. One game ended without a result.
Squads Overview
RCB feature a strong lineup including Virat Kohli, Tim David, Phil Salt, and Krunal Pandya, alongside captain Rajat Patidar.
SRH, meanwhile, boast an explosive squad with players like Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Liam Livingstone.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What time will the RCB vs SRH match start?
Where can I watch the RCB vs SRH live stream?
You can watch the live stream of the RCB vs SRH match on the JioHotstar app. The tournament will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
What is the head-to-head record between RCB and SRH?
In 25 IPL encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 13 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured 11 wins. One match had no result.
What happens if a team is slow in their over rate?
If a team fails to complete their 20 overs within 90 minutes, they must place an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle during the final overs.