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HomeCities‘Terrorist, Trump Will Take You’: Bengaluru Professor Makes Communal Remarks On Muslim Student; Video Viral

‘Terrorist, Trump Will Take You’: Bengaluru Professor Makes Communal Remarks On Muslim Student; Video Viral

The incident, captured on video, sparked outrage and led to the professor's suspension. A police complaint has been filed, demanding accountability and a public apology.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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A major controversy has erupted at PES University in Bengaluru after a professor allegedly made offensive and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and prompted swift action from the university administration.

According to reports, the student, identified as Afnan, had sought permission to step out of class to meet someone. In response, Professor Dr Muraleedhar Deshpande allegedly reacted aggressively and called the student a “terrorist” in front of the entire class.

Video of Incident Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

The controversy deepened as further allegations surfaced against the professor. He is accused of making a series of derogatory remarks, including blaming “people like you” for the Iran conflict, invoking former US President Donald Trump by allegedly saying “he will come and take you away”, and telling the student “you will go to hell”.

The entire episode was reportedly recorded by another student, and the video has since circulated widely online, intensifying public anger and calls for accountability.

Following the backlash, the university administration has suspended the professor pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has lodged a police complaint, demanding strict action and a public apology from the accused.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to a controversy at PES University?

A professor allegedly made offensive and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session, calling him a 'terrorist'.

What specific remarks did the professor allegedly make?

The professor reportedly called the student a 'terrorist', blamed 'people like you' for the Iran conflict, and invoked Donald Trump.

What action has PES University taken regarding the professor?

The university has suspended the professor pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.

Has there been any legal action taken?

The National Students' Union of India has lodged a police complaint demanding strict action and a public apology.

Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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