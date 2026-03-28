‘Terrorist, Trump Will Take You’: Bengaluru Professor Makes Communal Remarks On Muslim Student

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A major controversy has erupted at PES University in Bengaluru after a professor allegedly made offensive and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and prompted swift action from the university administration.

According to reports, the student, identified as Afnan, had sought permission to step out of class to meet someone. In response, Professor Dr Muraleedhar Deshpande allegedly reacted aggressively and called the student a “terrorist” in front of the entire class.

🚨 Professor accused of calling Muslim student “terrorist” at PES University, Bengaluru



A serious controversy has emerged at PES University, Bengaluru, where professor Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande allegedly made derogatory remarks against a Muslim student, Affan, during a class on… pic.twitter.com/hckZVoTkQo — Genzdigest (@genzdigest) March 27, 2026

Video of Incident Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

The controversy deepened as further allegations surfaced against the professor. He is accused of making a series of derogatory remarks, including blaming “people like you” for the Iran conflict, invoking former US President Donald Trump by allegedly saying “he will come and take you away”, and telling the student “you will go to hell”.

The entire episode was reportedly recorded by another student, and the video has since circulated widely online, intensifying public anger and calls for accountability.

Following the backlash, the university administration has suspended the professor pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has lodged a police complaint, demanding strict action and a public apology from the accused.