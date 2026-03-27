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HomeTechnologyMelania Trump Brought A $25,000 Humanoid Robot To The White House: Here's What It Can Do

Melania Trump Brought A $25,000 Humanoid Robot To The White House: Here's What It Can Do

Melania Trump unveiled an AI robot named Plato at her education summit. It greeted world leaders in multiple languages, and sparked a heated debate online.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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A humanoid robot made an unusual appearance at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit on Wednesday, walking the red carpet at the White House alongside Melania Trump. The robot, Figure 03, was presented as an AI-powered educator named "Plato" during the two-day summit. 

The first lady used the moment to pitch a vision where such robots give students personalized access to knowledge, including philosophy and art, adapting to their pace and emotional state in real time.

What Is The Figure 03 Robot And What Can It Do?

Figure 03 is the third-generation humanoid robot from Silicon Valley-based company Figure AI, launched in October last year. 

Priced at around $25,000 according to Forbes, it was originally built for home use, with demo videos showing it folding laundry, handling eggs, operating a washing machine, and bringing drinks to people relaxing by the pool. It has also been demonstrated in office settings as a receptionist and a package deliverer.

The robot runs on a proprietary AI engine called Helix, which allows it to carry out tasks on its own and respond to voice commands. At the summit, it walked slowly down the red carpet to deliver opening remarks.

"I'm grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education," it said, before greeting the audience in several languages.

Why Did The Humanoid Robot's Appearance Spark Backlash?

The summit brought together leaders from 45 nations and 28 technology organizations, with guests from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Palantir. 

It is part of Melania Trump's Be Best: Fostering the Future initiative, which was introduced in 2018 to address cyberbullying and support children affected by the opioid crisis.

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon, speaking at a roundtable on the first day, said AI is now a top priority for the Department of Education. "If we're able to scale these resources effectively by investing in AI infrastructure and training, we can offer expert instructions across countless fields, to hire volumes of people at a fraction of the cost," she said.

The event drew criticism from those concerned about AI's growing role in classrooms. Many took to social media to warn that robots could eventually replace teachers. 

On one Huffington Post Instagram post, a commenter wrote, "Nice, getting rid of educators in favor of a robot," while another said, "No, I don't want to imagine a world with emotionless robots educating our children." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Figure 03 robot and what is its purpose?

Figure 03 is a humanoid robot from Figure AI, designed for home and office tasks like laundry, deliveries, and reception. It's powered by a proprietary AI engine called Helix.

Why did the humanoid robot's appearance at the summit cause controversy?

The robot's presence sparked backlash due to concerns about AI replacing teachers in classrooms. Many worried about emotionless robots educating children.

What is the 'Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit'?

This summit, part of Melania Trump's Be Best initiative, brings together leaders from nations and tech organizations to discuss empowering children with technology and education.

What is the cost of the Figure 03 robot?

According to Forbes, the Figure 03 robot is priced at around $25,000.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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