Uttar Pradesh is experiencing fluctuating weather with spells of sunshine and light rain, offering temporary relief from rising temperatures. Light showers were observed on Friday, causing a dip in temperatures.
UP Weather Update: Clear Skies Today But Rain, Storms Expected From Sunday, Warning Issued
A western disturbance brings thunderstorms and hail to western UP from Sunday, spreading statewide with rainfall until April 1. Temperatures will fluctuate, initially dropping 3-6°C, then rising before another dip.
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing fluctuating weather, with alternating spells of sunshine and light rain bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures. On Friday, several parts of the state received light showers, leading to a noticeable dip in temperature. However, March 28 is expected to bring a brief pause in these changing conditions.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather across both western and eastern regions of the state will remain largely stable on Saturday, with minimal chances of rainfall. While light cloud cover may appear in isolated areas, all districts have been placed in the green zone for the day.
Clear Skies Today, Weather Shift From Sunday
In Lucknow, the day began with clear skies, and bright sunshine is expected throughout, with no immediate signs of rain. The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to hover around 33°C. Cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad may see partial cloud cover in the morning, but conditions are expected to clear as the day progresses. Similar sunny conditions are forecast for Agra, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Varanasi.
Thunderstorm, Hail Warning Across Western UP
A fresh spell of unsettled weather is set to begin from Sunday, driven by an active western disturbance. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Meerut, Agra and Mathura, may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder. Districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Baghpat are on alert for lightning strikes, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.
From Monday onwards, both western and eastern regions are expected to receive rainfall, with intermittent showers likely to continue until April 1. The changing weather pattern is also set to impact temperatures across the state. The IMD has forecast a drop of 3–6°C in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise over the next two to three days, before another dip of 3–5°C.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather situation in Uttar Pradesh?
What is the weather forecast for Saturday, March 28th in Uttar Pradesh?
On Saturday, March 28th, the weather across both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain largely stable with minimal chances of rainfall. Isolated areas might see light cloud cover, and all districts are in the green zone.
What weather changes are expected starting Sunday?
Starting Sunday, an active western disturbance will bring unsettled weather. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh may experience light to moderate rain with thunder, and some districts are on alert for lightning and gusty winds.
When is rainfall expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh?
Rainfall is expected across both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh from Monday onwards. Intermittent showers are likely to continue until April 1st.
How will the changing weather affect temperatures in Uttar Pradesh?
Maximum temperatures are forecast to drop by 3-6°C in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will then gradually rise for two to three days before another dip of 3-5°C.