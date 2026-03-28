UP Weather Update: Clear Skies Today But Rain, Storms Expected From Sunday, Warning Issued

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Uttar Pradesh is witnessing fluctuating weather, with alternating spells of sunshine and light rain bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures. On Friday, several parts of the state received light showers, leading to a noticeable dip in temperature. However, March 28 is expected to bring a brief pause in these changing conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather across both western and eastern regions of the state will remain largely stable on Saturday, with minimal chances of rainfall. While light cloud cover may appear in isolated areas, all districts have been placed in the green zone for the day.

Clear Skies Today, Weather Shift From Sunday

In Lucknow, the day began with clear skies, and bright sunshine is expected throughout, with no immediate signs of rain. The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to hover around 33°C. Cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad may see partial cloud cover in the morning, but conditions are expected to clear as the day progresses. Similar sunny conditions are forecast for Agra, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Thunderstorm, Hail Warning Across Western UP

A fresh spell of unsettled weather is set to begin from Sunday, driven by an active western disturbance. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Meerut, Agra and Mathura, may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder. Districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Baghpat are on alert for lightning strikes, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

From Monday onwards, both western and eastern regions are expected to receive rainfall, with intermittent showers likely to continue until April 1. The changing weather pattern is also set to impact temperatures across the state. The IMD has forecast a drop of 3–6°C in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise over the next two to three days, before another dip of 3–5°C.