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HomeTechnologyBad Webcam On Your Laptop? Here Is How Your Phone Can Replace It For Free

Bad Webcam On Your Laptop? Here Is How Your Phone Can Replace It For Free

Your laptop webcam may be letting you down on video calls. Your smartphone camera is sharper, and with the right app, switching takes just a few minutes.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If your laptop camera is not good enough for meetings or video calls, your phone can actually do the job. Modern smartphones have high-quality cameras that can easily outperform the built-in webcams on most laptops. The process is straightforward and does not require any expensive equipment. All you need is the right app, a stable connection, and a few minutes to set everything up. 

This is a practical option for anyone looking to improve their video quality without spending money on a dedicated webcam.

Which Apps Can You Use To Turn Your Phone Into A Webcam?

The first step is picking the right app. DroidCam, iVCam, and EpocCam are among the most widely used options and are available for both Android and iOS. Once you install the app on your phone, you also need to download the matching software or drivers on your PC from the app's official website. 

After both installations are done, you can connect the two devices either through a USB cable, which gives a more stable connection, or over Wi-Fi, as long as both devices are on the same network. 

Open the app on your phone and the software on your PC, and the app will either show a connection IP address or detect your device automatically. Follow the on-screen steps to pair them.

How To Set It Up On Zoom, Teams, Or OBS

Once the connection is live, your phone camera will function as a webcam. You can then select it as the camera input in apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or OBS Studio. 

Go to the video settings of whichever app you are using and choose the webcam app as your video source. 

For the best results, use a stand or tripod to keep your phone steady, make sure the lighting in your space is decent, and adjust the camera settings within the app to get a cleaner image. The whole setup takes very little time and makes a noticeable difference in video quality.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can my smartphone camera be used as a laptop webcam?

Yes, modern smartphones have high-quality cameras that can outperform most built-in laptop webcams for meetings and video calls.

What apps can I use to turn my phone into a webcam?

Popular apps include DroidCam, iVCam, and EpocCam, available for both Android and iOS. You'll need to install the app on your phone and matching software on your PC.

How do I connect my phone to my computer for webcam use?

You can connect via a USB cable for a stable connection or over Wi-Fi, ensuring both devices are on the same network. Then, pair them using the app and PC software.

How do I select my phone as a webcam in apps like Zoom or Teams?

Once connected, go to the video settings of your chosen application (Zoom, Teams, etc.) and select your phone's webcam app as the video source.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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