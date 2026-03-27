Bad Webcam On Your Laptop? Here Is How Your Phone Can Replace It For Free

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If your laptop camera is not good enough for meetings or video calls, your phone can actually do the job. Modern smartphones have high-quality cameras that can easily outperform the built-in webcams on most laptops. The process is straightforward and does not require any expensive equipment. All you need is the right app, a stable connection, and a few minutes to set everything up.

This is a practical option for anyone looking to improve their video quality without spending money on a dedicated webcam.

Which Apps Can You Use To Turn Your Phone Into A Webcam?

The first step is picking the right app. DroidCam, iVCam, and EpocCam are among the most widely used options and are available for both Android and iOS. Once you install the app on your phone, you also need to download the matching software or drivers on your PC from the app's official website.

After both installations are done, you can connect the two devices either through a USB cable, which gives a more stable connection, or over Wi-Fi, as long as both devices are on the same network.

Open the app on your phone and the software on your PC, and the app will either show a connection IP address or detect your device automatically. Follow the on-screen steps to pair them.

How To Set It Up On Zoom, Teams, Or OBS

Once the connection is live, your phone camera will function as a webcam. You can then select it as the camera input in apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or OBS Studio.

Go to the video settings of whichever app you are using and choose the webcam app as your video source.

For the best results, use a stand or tripod to keep your phone steady, make sure the lighting in your space is decent, and adjust the camera settings within the app to get a cleaner image. The whole setup takes very little time and makes a noticeable difference in video quality.