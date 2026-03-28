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HomeNewsWorld'Drink Pomegranate Juice To Hit More Accurately': Iran Shares 'Fun Post' Mocking Israel — WATCH

'Drink Pomegranate Juice To Hit More Accurately': Iran Shares 'Fun Post' Mocking Israel — WATCH

Iran released a video mocking Israel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. It shows a soldier drinking pomegranate juice, implying it improves accuracy for hitting Tel Aviv.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

After taking a veiled jibe at the United States, Iran has now shared a video mocking Israel, saying "drink pomegranate juice so you can hit Tel Aviv more accurately".

In the "fun post" shared by the Embassy of Iran in South Africa on Friday, an Iranian solider can be seen moving on a skateboard on a road while drinking juice from a bottle. Military trucks are parked on one side of the road, while a missile can also be seen taking off in the soldier's background. The video is recorded in slow motion.  

The video implies that drinking pomegranate juice helps in improving accuracy for hitting targets in Tel Aviv.

Watch the video here:

Two days ago, Iran took a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump over his claim of “good and productive talks” with Tehran on a possible ceasefire in the ongoing war.

Without naming him directly, Iran circulated a mock WhatsApp screenshot showing a one-sided conversation attributed to the US President.

In the image posted by Iran's South Africa Embassy page, the image labels the sender as “President of PEACE” and was captioned, “Good and productive talks with Iran.”

The fake chat, which is part of Iran's efforts to counter Trump's claims, was posted on Tuesday with the caption, "Good and productive talks with Iran." 

The fabricated chat included messages such as “Hey Ayotollah. Let’s talk about the Strait for sure,” followed by “I will cease attacks for 5 days” and “thanks for your attention to this matter.”

With no replies shown in the exchange, the post appears to mock Trump’s claims by suggesting he was effectively negotiating with himself while making key geopolitical assertions.

This comes Trump announced a five-day pause on military strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing what he described as “very good and productive conversations” with Iranian officials. He reiterated on Tuesday that the United States was making progress towards negotiating an end to the war.

However, even as Trump projected diplomatic momentum, reports indicated that Washington had formally shared a detailed settlement proposal with Tehran. According to Reuters, the proposal includes a 15-point framework outlining conditions for ending the conflict, with Iran yet to respond formally.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tel Aviv Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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