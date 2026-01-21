iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: Since the iPhone 17 Pro Max was revealed, it has naturally drawn more attention than the other models. This is the version people are observing closely and waiting to judge in everyday use. Not because it introduces a dramatic change in design, but because it follows Apple’s usual pattern of gradual improvement. The updates are functional rather than flashy: a larger display, slightly faster performance, refined cameras, and better heat management.

The same flagship has just received a discount on Amazon. Here’s how you can get this deal.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Discount In India

The original price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India is Rs 1,49,900. A direct coupon discount of Rs 5,000 is available for a limited time.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 42,000, depending on the phone you trade in and its condition. Older iPhones generally receive higher exchange values than many budget or mid-range Android phones.

For example, exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro Max can give you close to Rs 40,000 off. In addition, Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card receive 5% cashback, which is around Rs 7,495 on this price.

When these offers are combined, the total discounted amount will be around Rs 52,000.

However, the final cost depends on factors like the device you exchange, its condition, and whether you use an eligible card. Buyers should check the exact value at checkout, as these offers may change over time.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip and comes with 12 GB RAM. Storage options include 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

The rear setup includes a triple 48 MP camera system, while the front camera is expected to be around 18–24 MP. The phone has a large battery with support for fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. It uses a USB-C port and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

Other features include Face ID, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the latest iOS version at launch. These specifications place the device in the premium smartphone category, focused on performance, display quality, and long-term software support.