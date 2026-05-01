Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom May 1st bank closures vary by city and state.

Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima caused confusion.

RBI holiday calendar details nationwide bank closures.

Bank Holiday Today: Confusion around bank operations on May 1 has left many customers wondering whether branches are open or closed today. With multiple observances falling on the same date, the answer depends largely on where you are located.

Why Is There Confusion Around May 1?

Labour Day, observed globally on May 1 to recognise workers and the labour movement that emerged in the late 19th century, falls on a Friday this year. The overlap with a regular working day has led to uncertainty among customers about banking operations across India.

Adding to the mix, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, marking the formation of the state, and coincides with other observances such as Buddha Purnima and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

What Does the RBI Holiday Calendar Say?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures today are not uniform across the country. While branches remain shut in several cities, others continue normal operations depending on state-specific holidays.

The RBI releases its annual holiday list taking into account both national and regional observances. Importantly, this calendar excludes routine closures such as second and fourth Saturdays.

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Cities Where Banks Are Closed Today

Banks are closed in 27 cities today, including:

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Where Banks Remain Open

However, bank branches are open in select cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kohima and Shillong.

This variation arises because Labour Day is not recognised as a bank holiday uniformly across all states.

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Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2026

Customers should note that May includes multiple bank holidays beyond May 1.

Key dates include:

May 9: Second Saturday + Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 16: Sikkim State Day

May 23: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

May 27: Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha

May 28: Bakrid

Additionally, banks will remain closed on all Sundays: May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

What Services Are Still Available?

Even when physical branches are shut, customers can continue to access banking services through digital channels. Online banking, mobile apps, ATM services and UPI transactions will remain fully operational, except in rare cases of scheduled maintenance.

With variations in bank closures across cities, customers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar before planning a visit to their nearest branch. A quick check can help avoid inconvenience, especially during a month packed with multiple public holidays.