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HomeCitiesJabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 9 After 5 More Bodies Recovered, 6 Still Missing

Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 9 After 5 More Bodies Recovered, 6 Still Missing

Jabalpur Bargi Dam Tragedy: At least nine people have died and six remain missing after a tourist boat capsized in stormy conditions at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

The death toll in the Bargi Dam boat accident in Jabalpur rose to nine on Friday after rescuers recovered five more bodies, while six persons remain missing.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River, where a tourist vessel carrying 31 people capsized during severe weather conditions.

Rescue Operations Intensified

Search and rescue efforts have been underway since the accident, with teams working through the night to locate those unaccounted for. Officials confirmed that 22 passengers have been rescued so far.

Divers and emergency personnel continued combing the area, including beneath the submerged vessel, as part of an ongoing operation to trace the missing individuals.

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Storm Blamed For Capsizing

Preliminary reports indicate that the boat overturned after being caught in a sudden storm, leading to its sinking. Strong winds and rough waters are believed to have contributed to the mishap.

Despite the challenging conditions, authorities said the use of life jackets played a crucial role in saving several lives.

Administration Steps Up Relief Measures

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each for the families of those who died.

He directed senior officials, including ministers and administrative personnel, to reach the site and oversee relief operations. “In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the affected families with full sensitivity,” he said.

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Officials Oversee Ground Response

Senior district officials, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies, remain deployed at the site, coordinating rescue and recovery efforts.

Authorities said operations are being conducted on a war footing, with all available resources mobilised to locate the missing persons and assist survivors.

While immediate focus remains on rescue efforts, the incident has raised concerns regarding safety protocols and preparedness for tourist operations during adverse weather conditions. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is expected once rescue operations conclude.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jabalpur Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy Bargi Dam Tragedy Bargi Dam
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