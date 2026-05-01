Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been sharply increased from May 1, delivering a significant blow to businesses dependent on cooking fuel. In contrast, domestic LPG cylinder rates have been left unchanged, offering some relief to households.

In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has jumped from Rs 2,078.50 to Rs 3,071.50, a steep increase of Rs 993. Similarly, in Mumbai, the same cylinder will now cost Rs 3,024, up from Rs 2,031.

Third Hike Since February Amid Rising Costs

This latest revision marks the third increase in commercial LPG prices since February 28, when the Iran war began. Prices were first raised by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1, before the current sharp surge.

Businesses Under Pressure, Consumers May Feel the Pinch

The cumulative rise is expected to weigh heavily on restaurants, eateries, and small businesses that rely on commercial LPG for daily operations. Industry players are likely to pass on the increased costs to customers, potentially making dining out more expensive.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, a move that has been welcomed by households. However, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to continue absorbing losses to keep retail fuel prices stable.