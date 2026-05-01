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HomeBusinessCommercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

This marks the third hike since late February, following earlier increases in March and April.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:56 AM (IST)

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been sharply increased from May 1, delivering a significant blow to businesses dependent on cooking fuel. In contrast, domestic LPG cylinder rates have been left unchanged, offering some relief to households.

In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has jumped from Rs 2,078.50 to Rs 3,071.50, a steep increase of Rs 993. Similarly, in Mumbai, the same cylinder will now cost Rs 3,024, up from Rs 2,031.

Third Hike Since February Amid Rising Costs

This latest revision marks the third increase in commercial LPG prices since February 28, when the Iran war began. Prices were first raised by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1, before the current sharp surge.

Businesses Under Pressure, Consumers May Feel the Pinch

The cumulative rise is expected to weigh heavily on restaurants, eateries, and small businesses that rely on commercial LPG for daily operations. Industry players are likely to pass on the increased costs to customers, potentially making dining out more expensive.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, a move that has been welcomed by households. However, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to continue absorbing losses to keep retail fuel prices stable.

Before You Go

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About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
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Commercial LPG LPG Prices LPG Price Hike
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