iPhone 17 Pro Price Slashed By Nearly Rs 50,000 Just Before Galaxy S26 Launch

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India: If you scroll a little on any social media platform, whether it is Instagram or X, you will notice one thing trending everywhere: the Galaxy S26 launch. Even if you are not very active in the tech space, here’s a quick update. The Galaxy S26 series is set to launch tomorrow at 11:30 PM. Samsung is Apple’s biggest rival, and the competition is clearly heating up.

Interestingly, just before the big launch, Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, has seen a noticeable price cut in India. If you were planning to buy an Apple flagship, this could be the right time.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India Gets Massive Discount

The iPhone 17 Pro Price In India is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, which is the official launch price. But buyers can lower this price using available offers.

Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 44,350 if you trade in your old smartphone. The exact value depends on your phone’s model and condition. Even older phones in working condition can get a decent exchange value.

After applying the maximum exchange benefit, the effective price drops to Rs 90,550. In addition, there is an instant Rs 3,000 discount on select credit cards from SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank.

When both offers are combined, the final effective price comes down to Rs 85,550. That is close to Rs 50,000 lower than the launch price, making it a strong deal for premium buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Features And Specifications Explained

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and supports a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It also features an Always-On display and can reach up to 3000 nits of brightness for outdoor use. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on a 3nm process and comes with 12GB RAM. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster connectivity.

On the camera side, it has three 48MP cameras, including a telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. The 18MP front camera supports 4K HDR video recording. The device runs on iOS 26 and is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colours.