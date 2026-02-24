Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Pro Price Slashed By Nearly Rs 50,000 Just Before Galaxy S26 Launch

iPhone 17 Pro Price Slashed By Nearly Rs 50,000 Just Before Galaxy S26 Launch

Apple has reduced the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro by almost Rs 50,000 through exchange and bank deals, making it a tempting alternative ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India: If you scroll a little on any social media platform, whether it is Instagram or X, you will notice one thing trending everywhere: the Galaxy S26 launch. Even if you are not very active in the tech space, here’s a quick update. The Galaxy S26 series is set to launch tomorrow at 11:30 PM. Samsung is Apple’s biggest rival, and the competition is clearly heating up. 

Interestingly, just before the big launch, Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, has seen a noticeable price cut in India. If you were planning to buy an Apple flagship, this could be the right time.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India Gets Massive Discount

The iPhone 17 Pro Price In India is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, which is the official launch price. But buyers can lower this price using available offers.

Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 44,350 if you trade in your old smartphone. The exact value depends on your phone’s model and condition. Even older phones in working condition can get a decent exchange value.

After applying the maximum exchange benefit, the effective price drops to Rs 90,550. In addition, there is an instant Rs 3,000 discount on select credit cards from SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank. 

When both offers are combined, the final effective price comes down to Rs 85,550. That is close to Rs 50,000 lower than the launch price, making it a strong deal for premium buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Features And Specifications Explained

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and supports a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It also features an Always-On display and can reach up to 3000 nits of brightness for outdoor use. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on a 3nm process and comes with 12GB RAM. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster connectivity.

On the camera side, it has three 48MP cameras, including a telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. The 18MP front camera supports 4K HDR video recording. The device runs on iOS 26 and is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colours.



Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

The iPhone 17 Pro is listed on Amazon at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. However, with exchange offers and bank discounts, the effective price can drop significantly.

How much is the exchange discount for the iPhone 17 Pro?

Amazon offers an exchange discount of up to Rs 44,350 on trading in your old smartphone. The exact value depends on your old phone's model and condition.

What are the key display features of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It also features an Always-On display and up to 3000 nits of brightness.

What processor powers the iPhone 17 Pro and how much RAM does it have?

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip built on a 3nm process and comes with 12GB of RAM.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26


