iPhone 15 Gets Massive Price Cut, Now Available At Lowest-Ever Price

iPhone 15 Gets Massive Price Cut, Now Available At Lowest-Ever Price

The price cut follows a trend seen across the previous year in India, where online sales and seasonal promotions have driven down prices of older iPhone models.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
The Apple iPhone 15 has seen a significant price reduction on Flipkart, making it one of the most attractive deals for smartphone buyers in India right now. With the cost dropping well below its earlier retail levels, shoppers can now pick up the device at a substantially lower rate, especially when combining the base price cut with bank and exchange offers. This price fall comes as Apple’s previous-generation model becomes more affordable ahead of newer releases, appealing to customers seeking value without compromising on features.

New Price & Offers Unveiled

The iPhone 15 is now listed on Flipkart at around Rs 54,900, representing one of the biggest price cuts seen on the platform so far. In addition to the reduced sticker price, buyers can further lower their cost through bank discounts and exchange offers on their old devices, which stack on top of the base reduction.

For example, using select bank cards during checkout can unlock additional instant savings, while exchanging an older smartphone can bring the effective price even lower, depending on the model and condition. These combined offers make the iPhone 15 particularly compelling for customers who are prepared to use multiple incentives to reduce their final expenditure.

Why The Price Drop Matters

The price cut follows a trend seen across the previous year in India, where online sales and seasonal promotions have driven down prices of older iPhone models. In past sales events, including festival-linked deals and flagship sales, the iPhone 15 has appeared at significantly lower price points, sometimes under Rs 60,000, especially when factoring bank and exchange advantages.

With newer Apple models now on the horizon, such as the expected iPhone 17 series, retailers often refresh pricing on older generations to clear inventory. That dynamic is working in buyers’ favour, allowing enthusiasts to acquire a premium Apple device at a much lower cost than at launch.

Should You Buy Now?

For prospective buyers who prioritise a balance between performance and price, the current pricing on the iPhone 15 presents a solid opportunity. The handset’s features, including its OLED display, capable cameras and Apple’s ecosystem, still make it a relevant choice, particularly given the affordability unlocked by ongoing promotions and offers.

If you’re considering an upgrade this season, now may be one of the best times to take advantage of the price drop.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone 15 Price IPhone 15 Price Drop IPhone Price Drop
Embed widget