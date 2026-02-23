Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 51,000 Holi 2026 Discount: Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma Deals Compared

If you’ve been waiting to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max, this Holi sale might be the moment. We compared offers across top retailers to find where it’s actually cheapest.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Holi Sale 2026: Holi is just a week away, and it seems like people are eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro Max more than gulaal and pichkaris. And honestly, we understand it. The vibrant orange, blue, and white colour variants make the iPhone 17 Pro Max one of the most anticipated phones of 2026. While the price has always been high, this Holi might feel rewarding as the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be yours at a much lower price. 

We compared the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max across retail sites so you don’t have to wander around searching for the best deal.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Holi Discount On Amazon

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. There is no flat price cut yet. But bank and exchange offers make a big difference.

If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can get up to Rs 7,495 cashback. That instantly lowers your effective cost. On top of that, exchange deals can bring the price down even further.

For example, if you exchange an iPhone 15 in good condition, the final price can drop to around Rs 1,12,405. That means total savings of roughly Rs 40,495. The exact exchange value depends on your phone’s condition, storage, and working status.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Holi Discount On Flipkart

On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also available for Rs 1,49,900. Just like Amazon, there is no direct discount on the base price.

However, if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get Rs 6,000 off. There is also an exchange offer. If you trade in your iPhone 15, you can get around Rs 31,300, depending on the condition.

So your total savings can go up to Rs 37,300. That brings the effective price down to nearly Rs 1,12,600. Again, the final value depends on the phone model and its condition.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Holi Discount On Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,47,900, which is already Rs 2,000 lower than the other platforms.

If you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you get an additional Rs 5,000 off. The biggest benefit here is the exchange deal. Vijay Sales uses Cashify for exchange, so you can check the exact value by selecting your phone’s condition online.

You can get up to Rs 46,000 off on exchange if you are trading in an iPhone 15 in excellent condition. Total savings can reach around Rs 51,000. That brings the effective price close to Rs 96,900, making it the lowest among the listed platforms right now.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Holi Discount On Croma

Croma currently lists the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,34,900, which is lower than Amazon and Flipkart’s base price.

There is also an instant discount of Rs 3,000 if you use Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards. As of now, there is no clear mention of exchange offers on the website.

So after the bank discount, the final amount comes to around Rs 1,31,900. It is simple and direct, but without exchange benefits, the total savings are limited compared to Vijay Sales.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip and comes with 12GB RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The phone is expected to have a triple 48MP rear camera system and an 18–24MP front camera. It supports fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. You also get a USB-C port, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It runs on the latest iOS version and clearly sits in the premium flagship category.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best deals for the iPhone 17 Pro Max during the Holi Sale 2026?

Vijay Sales offers the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a competitive price with additional discounts and exchange offers, potentially bringing the effective price close to Rs 96,900.

How much can I save by exchanging my old iPhone for the iPhone 17 Pro Max on Amazon?

Exchanging an iPhone 15 in good condition on Amazon can bring the price down to around Rs 1,12,405, with total savings of roughly Rs 40,495.

What are the key specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and a triple 48MP rear camera system.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
