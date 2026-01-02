Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Pro Max Is Now Nearly Rs 15,000 Cheaper: Here's How You Can Get This Deal

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now available at one of its lowest prices ever, with combined discounts and bank offers cutting nearly Rs 15,000 off its original launch price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: Apple’s flagship smartphone is now available at a much lower price just before the New Year, making it a tempting deal for premium phone buyers. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was unveiled during the company’s September launch event, is currently selling at a discount of more than Rs 10,000 from its original launch price. 

On top of that, select bank card offers are bringing the effective cost down even further. The deal is live during Vijay Sales Apple Days and applies to the top-end Pro Max variant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount & Bank Offers

As part of the ongoing sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at Rs 1,38,490, compared to its launch price of Rs 1,49,900. This alone marks a straight price cut of over Rs 11,000. Buyers can also get an additional Rs 4,000 instant discount by using eligible bank cards, which brings the final effective price down to Rs 1,34,490.

The instant discount is available on a wide range of cards, including ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, HDFC Bank credit cards, American Express credit cards, HSBC Bank credit and debit cards, RBL Bank credit cards, OneCard credit cards, IDFC First Bank credit cards, AU Small Finance Bank credit cards, Yes Bank credit cards, BOBCARD, Punjab National Bank credit cards, and DBS Bank credit cards. 

With both the price cut and bank offers combined, this is one of the lowest prices seen so far for Apple’s latest Pro Max model.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications & Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2868x1320 pixels and a sharp 460ppi pixel density. 

It supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Protection is handled by Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2.

Powering the device is the 3nm A19 Pro chip with a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU with neural accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and the phone runs on iOS 26.

On the camera side, it features a triple 48MP rear setup with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, offering up to 8x optical-quality zoom and 40x digital zoom. It also supports 4K Dolby Vision video at 120fps. 

The front camera is an 18MP Centre Stage unit. The battery promises up to 37 hours of video playback, supports fast charging, 25W MagSafe charging, and includes features like an Action Button, Camera Controls, IP68 rating, and Wi-Fi 7.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
