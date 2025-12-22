Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Is Now Rs 50,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Land This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Rs 50,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Land This Deal

Amazon’s exchange programme lets buyers cut up to Rs 50,000 off the iPhone 17 Pro price, bringing the premium flagship down to Rs 85,500 depending on the old phone’s condition.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
iPhone 17 Pro Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB variant) is currently listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 1,34,900. However, buyers can bring the effective cost down significantly using Amazon’s exchange programme. By trading in an old smartphone, eligible customers can get a reduced final price based on the phone’s condition and service availability in their area. 

With the maximum exchange benefit applied, the iPhone 17 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 85,500. The final price may vary depending on the device you exchange and your delivery location.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop On Amazon 

Amazon is offering an exchange programme that allows buyers to trade in their old smartphones and get a discount on the iPhone 17 Pro purchase. The value of the exchange depends on several factors, such as the model of the old device, its physical condition, and the delivery pincode. 

According to the offer details, the exchange benefit can go up to Rs 49,500. When this exchange value is applied to the original price of Rs 1,34,900, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro drops to Rs 85,500. 

This makes the deal attractive for users who already own a compatible smartphone and are planning an upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications: Display, Processor and Camera Details

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR10. The screen can reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness in outdoor conditions, making it suitable for bright environments. 

It also features a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprint marks. While the compact size may appeal to many users, display size preference can vary from person to person.

Powering the device is the A19 Pro Bionic chipset, built using TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process. The processor includes six cores, divided into two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The smartphone is available with 8GB RAM and comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro features a triple camera setup. It includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. The ultrawide camera supports up to 8x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with an 18MP front camera.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

