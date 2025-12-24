iPhone 16 Under Rs 41,000? Apple's Flagship Phone Gets Massive Discount. Here's How To Get It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s iPhone 16, one of the most popular smartphones launched in 2024, is now available at a sharply reduced price in India. Buyers who were waiting for the right time to upgrade can now find the device at a fraction of its original cost, thanks to a combination of discounts, cashbacks and exchange benefits rolled out as part of Croma’s ongoing sale. With all offers stacked together, the iPhone 16 can be purchased for under Rs 41,000, translating into savings that run into several thousand rupees.

iPhone 16: What You Get

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display that supports HDR content and offers a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, ensuring visibility even under bright outdoor conditions.

At its core is Apple’s A18 processor, designed to handle multitasking with ease while also powering Apple Intelligence features. The chipset is built to deliver a balance of performance and energy efficiency, and is compatible with future software updates.

On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, users get a 12MP front camera. In terms of battery life, Apple claims the iPhone 16 can support up to 22 hours of video playback on a full charge.

Breaking Down The Discount Offer

The iPhone 16 was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. At present, Croma has listed the handset at Rs 69,900. Beyond the reduced list price, additional benefits further bring down the effective cost.

Croma is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,910 on the purchase. Select credit card users can also avail a cashback of Rs 3,000. The most significant reduction comes through the exchange programme. Customers can receive up to Rs 16,000 off by trading in an old smartphone. In addition, Croma is extending an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000.

When all these offers are combined, the effective price of the iPhone 16 drops to around Rs 40,990, making it one of the most aggressive deals seen on Apple’s latest model in recent months.

The deal is available across Croma’s physical retail outlets as well as on its official website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Also Sees a Major Cut

Alongside Apple’s flagship, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is also available at a discounted rate. The device was launched in India at Rs 1,29,999. Currently, Flipkart has listed the Titanium Grey variant at Rs 98,999. Select bank card offers provide an additional Rs 4,000 cashback, bringing the effective price down further.

These parallel discounts on premium smartphones suggest that December sales are turning into a competitive battleground for brands and retailers, offering consumers a rare opportunity to upgrade to high-end devices at significantly lower prices.