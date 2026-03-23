NYT Connections Answers (March 23): Puzzle #1015 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Monday, March 23 challenge, and it was a tricky one for many players. The goal was simple, group 16 words into four hidden sets, but the execution was not so easy. Some words looked like they belonged together, but they were just clever traps. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for a quick brain workout. If today’s puzzle confused you, don’t worry, here’s a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you are given 16 words. Your task is to sort them into four groups of four based on a shared idea.

At first, it may look very easy. But many words are placed to confuse you. Some seem like a perfect match but belong to different groups.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group is also marked by a color based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, while others depend on sound or hidden word patterns. That’s what makes Connections fun but also challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 23)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Think character traits.

Green hint: The best thing since...

Blue hint: Don’t think too literally, here.

Purple hint: Listen closely.

Extra hints:

Some groups depend on what you hear, not just what you see.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “E.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Moral

Green: Wheel

Blue: Mary

Purple: Open Mic

If you need a bigger clue, here are the group themes:

Yellow: Principled

Green: Game-Changing Inventions

Blue: ‘Virgin’ Things

Purple: Ending in Nickname Homophones

Full Solution for March 23:

Yellow (Principled): Decent, Honest, Moral, Stand-Up

Green (Game-Changing Inventions): Light Bulb, Printing Press, Sliced Bread, Wheel

Blue (‘Virgin’ Things): Mary, Mocktail, Olive Oil, Virgo

Purple (Ending in Nickname Homophones): Brain Stew, Broccoli Rabe, Jungle Gym, Open Mic

Today’s puzzle was not easy. The yellow group was simple once you saw the idea of good character traits like “honest” and “moral.” The green group was also clear if you thought of big inventions like the wheel or the printing press.

The blue group was a bit tricky because it needed a different way of thinking. Words like “Mary” and “mocktail” connect through the idea of “virgin.” The purple group was the hardest. It depended on how the words sound, not just what they mean. That made it confusing for many players.

Sometimes, the best way to solve Connections is to find the easy groups first and then work with what is left. And honestly, today’s puzzle proved that strategy works!