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A sharp critique from veteran U.S. policymaker Leon Panetta has cast fresh doubt on Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing Iran conflict, with the former defense secretary warning that Washington is now trapped in a deepening strategic issue with limited options.

In an interview with The Guardian, Panetta argued that the White House has drifted into a dangerous position after weeks of fighting, describing Trump as “stuck between a rock and a hard place” and cautioning that current actions risk projecting vulnerability on the global stage.

‘Message Of Weakness’ Raises Global Concerns

Panetta, who had served under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, gave a sharp assessment of Trump’s leadership style. He remarked that Trump tended to be naive about how events could unfold, suggesting that the President believed repeating statements might make them come true. Panetta added that such behavior was more characteristic of children than of presidents.

Drawing on decades of national security experience, Panetta stressed that Iran’s capacity to choke global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz has long been understood in Washington policy circles. That very scenario, he warned, is now playing out in real time.

War Strategy Questioned As Risks Escalate

According to Panetta, the conflict—sparked by an Israeli strike that killed Ali Khamenei—has exposed serious gaps in U.S. planning. While early military gains gave Washington and its allies an edge, he cautioned that such advantages could erode quickly as the conflict drags on.

“This is not rocket science,” Panetta said. He explained that if a war were to be conducted with Iran, one of the major vulnerabilities would be the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that such a situation could trigger a severe oil crisis, driving fuel prices sharply upward.

Trump’s Limited Options & Growing Isolation

Panetta argued that Trump’s most viable path forward may be to declare victory and attempt to exit the conflict—but even that route appears blocked. He stated that a ceasefire would not be possible as long as Iran continued to hold the threat of the Strait of Hormuz over its opponent, describing it as a powerful leverage point against him.

Efforts by Trump to rally European and NATO allies to secure the waterway have reportedly yielded little support. Frustration has spilled into public rhetoric, with the U.S. president criticising the alliance and questioning its effectiveness without American leadership.

At the same time, Washington has avoided committing ground troops, though additional marines have been deployed to the region, fueling speculation about potential escalation. Reports of a possible blockade targeting Iran’s Kharg Island have also surfaced, though no official confirmation has been given.

Who Is Leon Panetta & Laden Connection

Leon Edward Panetta, born on June 28, 1938, is an American retired politician and senior government official with decades of experience across multiple Democratic administrations. Over the years, he has held several key roles, including serving as U.S. representative from California from 1977 to 1993 and later heading the Office of Management and Budget between 1993 and 1994. Panetta went on to become White House chief of staff from 1994 to 1997 under Bill Clinton, before returning to public service years later under Barack Obama.



Panetta was appointed Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2009 and served in that role until 2011, overseeing critical intelligence operations and coordinating efforts across the intelligence community. In January 2009, Obama nominated him to lead the CIA, and he was confirmed by the Senate the following month.



As CIA director, Panetta oversaw the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, marking one of the most significant counterterrorism achievements in recent history. Following his tenure at the CIA, Panetta served as U.S. Secretary of Defense from July 2011 to February 2013. Today, he chairs the Panetta Institute for Public Policy in California, while his son, Jimmy Panetta, serves as a member of Congress.