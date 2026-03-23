Deep Dive: Why Germany Is Looking To India To Keep Its Economy Running

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Germany is increasingly looking beyond its borders to tackle a growing shortage of skilled workers, with India emerging as a key partner in addressing the country’s demographic and economic challenges. As older workers retire and fewer young Germans enter vocational trades, industries across the country are struggling to sustain their workforce.

The shift toward international recruitment gained momentum in 2021, when Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg, then associated with the Freiburg Chamber of Skilled Crafts, received an unexpected outreach from India. The message read: “We have lots of young, motivated people looking for vocational training and we’re wondering if you’re interested.” At a time when German businesses were facing acute labour shortages, the proposal marked the beginning of a new hiring pathway.

Traditional Trades Face Steep Decline

Several skilled trades in Germany have seen a steady drop in participation over the years. Occupations such as butchery, carpentry, and baking have struggled to attract apprentices, threatening the survival of long-standing businesses.

In response, a pilot initiative brought 13 young Indian trainees to Germany in 2022 through an employment agency called Magic Billion. The program proved effective, paving the way for a broader recruitment effort.

India Emerges As Key Talent Source

Building on early success, von Ungern-Sternberg later launched a dedicated platform, India Works, to scale up hiring from India. The initiative has expanded rapidly, with plans to bring hundreds more apprentices into Germany across multiple sectors including construction, mechanics, and food production, as reported by BBC.

The effort has been supported by policy changes following the 2022 migration agreement between Germany and India, which simplified visa procedures. By 2024, Germany significantly increased its annual skilled worker visa quota for Indian nationals, enabling a larger inflow of talent.

Demographic Pressure Drives Urgency

Germany’s labour shortage is rooted in its aging population and declining birth rates. Studies have warned that the country’s workforce could shrink significantly in the coming decades unless it attracts a steady stream of foreign workers.

In contrast, India has a vast and youthful labour pool, with millions entering the workforce each year. This demographic advantage has positioned India as a natural partner in Germany’s effort to sustain its economy.

Financial incentives also play a role. Indian workers in Germany often earn higher wages compared to opportunities available at home, making overseas employment an attractive option.

Young Indians Seize Global Opportunities

For many recruits, the move represents a chance to build a stable career. Ishu Gariya, a 20-year-old from Delhi, opted for a baking apprenticeship in Germany rather than pursuing higher education in India.

Despite the challenges of long working hours and adapting to a colder climate, he remains satisfied with his decision.

Workforce Shift Reshapes Economic Ties

The number of Indian workers in Germany has grown sharply over the past decade, reflecting the success of such initiatives. What began as a small pilot project has now evolved into a structured talent pipeline connecting the two countries.

As Germany continues to rely on foreign workers to sustain its industries, and India seeks opportunities for its young workforce, this partnership is expected to deepen—reshaping labour markets and economic ties on both sides.

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