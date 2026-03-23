‘Stop, Stop, Stop’: ATC Panic Captured As Air Canada Aircraft Hits Vehicle At New York Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Panic gripped LaGuardia Airport on Monday evening after an Air Canada Express CRJ 900 passenger aircraft collided with a ground vehicle during landing, triggering a major emergency response and forcing a complete shutdown of operations.

Authorities swiftly halted all incoming and outgoing flights, diverting aircraft mid-air as emergency crews rushed to the scene of the collision on the runway.

ATC Audio Captures Moments Of Panic

Air traffic control (ATC) audio recordings circulating online reveal the intensity of the situation as it unfolded in real time. Controllers initially instructed a ground vehicle: “Truck 1 and Company, cross 4 at Delta.” Within seconds, urgency took over as a controller repeatedly warned, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop,” attempting to prevent a catastrophe, as per reports.

Simultaneously, aircraft approaching the runway were ordered to abort landings. “Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000,” one controller directed, pulling a flight away from immediate danger.

Moments after the crash, the gravity of the incident became clear. “I see you colliding with a vehicle, just hold position,” a controller said.

🚨#UPDATE: Listen as you can hear panic as air traffic controllers try to divert everyone away from LaGuardia after a jet had collided with a fire truck numerous injuries and now Fatalities are being reported pic.twitter.com/sU7OjwB2ol — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026



Airport Operations Halted Within Minutes

Following the collision, the control tower moved quickly to shut down runway operations. Emergency response units, including fire and police teams, were dispatched without delay.

“LaGuardia Tower, Car 9-0, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time,” one communication confirmed. Shortly afterward, the airport was declared fully closed, bringing air traffic in and out of one of the busiest hubs in the United States to a standstill.

Casualties & Emergency Response

Preliminary reports indicate that at least two people lost their lives, while around 70 others sustained injuries in the crash. Among those injured were four firefighters, reported to be in critical condition.

Passengers aboard the aircraft were evacuated onto the runway as emergency crews worked to provide medical assistance. The New York City Fire Department confirmed it had responded to “a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle” on runway four.

Aircraft Suffers Severe Damage

Visuals from the scene show significant damage to the front section of the CRJ 900, particularly around the cockpit area where the impact occurred. Emergency personnel surrounded the aircraft as shaken passengers were escorted to safety.

The extent of the damage has raised concerns about the force of the collision and the circumstances that allowed a ground vehicle to enter an active runway.

Safety Questions Loom Over Busy Hub

The incident has sparked serious concerns about runway safety protocols and coordination between ground operations and air traffic control at LaGuardia Airport.

With the airport temporarily closed, flights were diverted to nearby hubs, causing widespread disruption across the region. Investigators are now examining how the vehicle came into the path of a landing aircraft despite repeated warnings from controllers.