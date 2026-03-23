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HomeNewsWorld‘Stop, Stop, Stop’: ATC Panic Captured As Air Canada Aircraft Hits Vehicle At New York Airport

‘Stop, Stop, Stop’: ATC Panic Captured As Air Canada Aircraft Hits Vehicle At New York Airport

Air Canada jet collides with vehicle at LaGuardia Airport, killing two and injuring dozens, forcing shutdown and raising safety concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Panic gripped LaGuardia Airport on Monday evening after an Air Canada Express CRJ 900 passenger aircraft collided with a ground vehicle during landing, triggering a major emergency response and forcing a complete shutdown of operations.

Authorities swiftly halted all incoming and outgoing flights, diverting aircraft mid-air as emergency crews rushed to the scene of the collision on the runway.

ATC Audio Captures Moments Of Panic

Air traffic control (ATC) audio recordings circulating online reveal the intensity  of the situation as it unfolded in real time. Controllers initially instructed a ground vehicle: “Truck 1 and Company, cross 4 at Delta.” Within seconds, urgency took over as a controller repeatedly warned, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop,” attempting to prevent a catastrophe, as per reports.

Simultaneously, aircraft approaching the runway were ordered to abort landings. “Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000,” one controller directed, pulling a flight away from immediate danger.

Moments after the crash, the gravity of the incident became clear. “I see you colliding with a vehicle, just hold position,” a controller said.


Airport Operations Halted Within Minutes

Following the collision, the control tower moved quickly to shut down runway operations. Emergency response units, including fire and police teams, were dispatched without delay.

“LaGuardia Tower, Car 9-0, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time,” one communication confirmed. Shortly afterward, the airport was declared fully closed, bringing air traffic in and out of one of the busiest hubs in the United States to a standstill.

Casualties & Emergency Response

Preliminary reports indicate that at least two people lost their lives, while around 70 others sustained injuries in the crash. Among those injured were four firefighters, reported to be in critical condition.

Passengers aboard the aircraft were evacuated onto the runway as emergency crews worked to provide medical assistance. The New York City Fire Department confirmed it had responded to “a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle” on runway four.

Aircraft Suffers Severe Damage

Visuals from the scene show significant damage to the front section of the CRJ 900, particularly around the cockpit area where the impact occurred. Emergency personnel surrounded the aircraft as shaken passengers were escorted to safety.

The extent of the damage has raised concerns about the force of the collision and the circumstances that allowed a ground vehicle to enter an active runway.

Safety Questions Loom Over Busy Hub

The incident has sparked serious concerns about runway safety protocols and coordination between ground operations and air traffic control at LaGuardia Airport.

With the airport temporarily closed, flights were diverted to nearby hubs, causing widespread disruption across the region. Investigators are now examining how the vehicle came into the path of a landing aircraft despite repeated warnings from controllers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at LaGuardia Airport?

An Air Canada Express CRJ 900 aircraft collided with a ground vehicle during landing. This triggered a major emergency response and halted all airport operations.

What was the immediate aftermath of the collision?

Air traffic control immediately ordered incoming flights to abort landings and surrounding aircraft to hold position. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

Were there any casualties in the incident?

Preliminary reports indicate at least two fatalities and around 70 injuries. Four firefighters were reported to be in critical condition.

What was the condition of the aircraft?

The CRJ 900 sustained severe damage, particularly to the front section and cockpit area, where the collision with the ground vehicle occurred.

What are the key safety concerns raised by this incident?

The incident raises serious questions about runway safety protocols and coordination between ground operations and air traffic control at LaGuardia Airport.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Air Canada Collision
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