The iPhone 17 Pro's 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India.
Buying iPhone 17 Pro In India? There's A Way To Get Rs 36,000 Off
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro brings a 48MP triple camera, A19 Pro chip, and 120Hz display to India. And right now, there are deals that could save you up to Rs 36,000.
iPhone 17 Pro Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro has arrived in India with its 256GB variant priced at Rs 1,34,900. Apple's latest flagship brings a sharper display, a more capable chip, and an upgraded triple camera system. The phone runs on iOS 26 and comes in three colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.
Here is everything you need to know about the deals currently available and what the phone actually offers on the hardware side.
How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro?
Buyers can bring the price down by up to Rs 36,000 through two available offers. The first is a Rs 6,000 discount when paying with a Flipkart Axis Credit Card.
The second is a trade-in offer, where exchanging an iPhone 15 in good condition gets you Rs 30,000 off. When both offers are stacked together, the total discount comes to Rs 36,000, bringing the effective price down from Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 98,900.
For anyone already planning to upgrade from an older iPhone, this is a reasonable way to cut costs without waiting for a sale.
iPhone 17 Pro Specs: Display, Performance, & Camera
The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels and 460 ppi.
It supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, an Always-On display, and peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, True Tone, and Wide Colour (P3).
The phone runs on the Apple A19 Pro chip, built on the 3nm N3P process, with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 12GB RAM. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.
On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro carries three 48MP cameras: Main, Ultra Wide, and a Telephoto with a new tetraprism design. It supports up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. The front camera is 18MP with 4K HDR video recording.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro in India?
How can I get a discount on the iPhone 17 Pro?
You can get up to Rs 36,000 off by combining a Rs 6,000 Flipkart Axis Credit Card discount with a Rs 30,000 trade-in offer for an iPhone 15.
What are the display features of the iPhone 17 Pro?
It has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
What processor powers the iPhone 17 Pro?
The iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with the Apple A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 12GB of RAM.