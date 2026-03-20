Buying iPhone 17 Pro In India? There's A Way To Get Rs 36,000 Off

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iPhone 17 Pro Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro has arrived in India with its 256GB variant priced at Rs 1,34,900. Apple's latest flagship brings a sharper display, a more capable chip, and an upgraded triple camera system. The phone runs on iOS 26 and comes in three colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.

Here is everything you need to know about the deals currently available and what the phone actually offers on the hardware side.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro?

Buyers can bring the price down by up to Rs 36,000 through two available offers. The first is a Rs 6,000 discount when paying with a Flipkart Axis Credit Card.

The second is a trade-in offer, where exchanging an iPhone 15 in good condition gets you Rs 30,000 off. When both offers are stacked together, the total discount comes to Rs 36,000, bringing the effective price down from Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 98,900.

For anyone already planning to upgrade from an older iPhone, this is a reasonable way to cut costs without waiting for a sale.

iPhone 17 Pro Specs: Display, Performance, & Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels and 460 ppi.

It supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, an Always-On display, and peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, True Tone, and Wide Colour (P3).

The phone runs on the Apple A19 Pro chip, built on the 3nm N3P process, with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 12GB RAM. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro carries three 48MP cameras: Main, Ultra Wide, and a Telephoto with a new tetraprism design. It supports up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. The front camera is 18MP with 4K HDR video recording.