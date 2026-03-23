Wordle Answer Today (March 23): Puzzle #1738 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, March 23, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The daily five-letter game continues to keep people hooked all around the world. Some players try to solve it as fast as they can, while others just want to protect their winning streak and not lose it.

Today’s puzzle had a smart twist, and the clues pointed towards something many of us see every day without even thinking about it. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning ready below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and help you move forward:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer step by step. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Times New Roman.

The word begins with S.

It ends with F.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “rinse” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints made the puzzle easier without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SERIF.

'Serif' is a specific type of font. It refers to a font that uses small decorative strokes at the ends of its letters. These small lines aren't just for show, they make the font easier on the eyes and smoother to read. A font without these embellishments would be a 'sans-serif' font.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.