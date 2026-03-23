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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 23): Puzzle #1738 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 23): Puzzle #1738 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 23 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning in simple words to help you solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, March 23, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The daily five-letter game continues to keep people hooked all around the world. Some players try to solve it as fast as they can, while others just want to protect their winning streak and not lose it.

Today’s puzzle had a smart twist, and the clues pointed towards something many of us see every day without even thinking about it. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning ready below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and help you move forward:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer step by step. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Times New Roman.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with F.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “rinse” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints made the puzzle easier without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SERIF.

'Serif' is a specific type of font. It refers to a font that uses small decorative strokes at the ends of its letters. These small lines aren't just for show, they make the font easier on the eyes and smoother to read. A font without these embellishments would be a 'sans-serif' font.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for March 23?

The Wordle answer for March 23 is SERIF. It's a type of font with small decorative strokes at the ends of letters.

What are the hints for the March 23 Wordle puzzle?

The hints were that the word starts with S, ends with F, has two vowels, all letters are unique, and it relates to Times New Roman.

What does 'serif' mean?

A serif is a small decorative stroke at the end of a letter in a font. Fonts with these are called serif fonts, and those without are sans-serif.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
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