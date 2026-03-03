Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 16 Pro Gets Flat Rs 16,000 Off, And There’s Even More Discount If You Do This

iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a lower price, and buyers can stack exchange value and EMI benefits to reduce the final cost even further.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Pro is here at a discount, and this time, it’s a direct price cut. If you were waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this might be it. Apple’s 2024 flagship is now available on a quick commerce platform, and the deal is already catching attention. 

The best part? You don’t have to wait for days. If the offer is live in your area, the phone can reach your doorstep within minutes, making the whole buying experience fast and simple.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: Price Cut Details

The iPhone 16 Pro 256GB variant, which was launched in India at Rs 1,29,900, is now listed at Rs 1,13,490 on Big Basket. That is a direct price drop of over Rs 16,000. For a flagship iPhone, this is a solid discount and not something you see every day.

The deal is currently live on the quick commerce platform, but it is subject to stock and location availability. So, the offer may not show up for everyone. If it is available in your city, you can get the device delivered within minutes, which is quite unique for a premium smartphone.

Buyers also get the option of no-cost EMI. This means you can split the payment into easy monthly instalments without paying extra interest. There is also an exchange offer. The final exchange value will depend on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications And Features

The iPhone 16 Pro continues to be Apple’s flagship device from 2024, and it still feels fresh. It comes with a premium aluminium build that looks and feels solid in hand. 

On the front, you get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. The screen is bright, smooth, and offers accurate colours, making it great for streaming and gaming.

Powering the device is the A18 Pro chipset. It handles everyday tasks easily and also manages heavy games like Genshin Impact without lag. You can play for long sessions without worrying about performance drops.

For cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro offers a triple rear setup. It includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens. This gives users flexibility for wide shots, zoom photos, and detailed portraits. 

Apple also promises all-day battery life. The phone supports USB-C charging and MagSafe wireless charging for added convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a discount on the iPhone 16 Pro?

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB is available at a direct price cut. It's listed on Big Basket for Rs 1,13,490, down from its launch price of Rs 1,29,900.

How quickly can I receive the iPhone 16 Pro with this deal?

If the offer is available in your area, the iPhone 16 Pro can be delivered to your doorstep within minutes through the quick commerce platform.

Are there any other offers besides the price cut for the iPhone 16 Pro?

Yes, you can opt for no-cost EMI to pay in installments without extra interest. There's also an exchange offer for your old smartphone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
