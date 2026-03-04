iPhone 17 Pro Now Nearly Rs 20,000 Cheaper: Check How Buyers Can Unlock This Offer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s latest flagship smartphone is once again getting attention among tech lovers and iPhone fans. The iPhone 17 Pro is known for its powerful processor, premium design, and advanced camera system. Many people who were planning to upgrade their phones have been waiting for a good deal on this device. With strong performance and a balanced display size, the phone is designed for gaming, streaming, photography, and daily use.

Now, a fresh offer available on Vijay Sales has made the iPhone 17 Pro more attractive for buyers who want a high-end Apple smartphone with smooth performance and a premium feel.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount Deal

The iPhone 17 Pro discount deal on Vijay Sales is currently drawing attention from smartphone buyers. The device is listed at a starting price of Rs 1,32,490, which is lower than its original launch price of Rs 1,34,900. This means buyers are getting a flat discount of Rs 2,410 directly on the phone.

There is also an additional benefit through bank offers. Vijay Sales is giving up to Rs 5,000 instant discount when customers pay using select credit cards. These include OneCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank credit cards.

Buyers also have an option to trade in their old phones to enjoy extra savings. A basic Android phone can make the iPhone 17 Pro price Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 cheaper.

When this bank offer is applied, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro becomes even lower. At the moment, this combination of direct discount and bank offers makes Vijay Sales one of the better platforms to buy the phone.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Features

The iPhone 17 Pro specifications highlight why it is considered a strong flagship device. The phone comes with a single-piece aluminium frame, giving it a solid and premium design.

It features a 6.3-inch display, which offers a comfortable viewing experience. This screen size works well for watching videos, playing games, and browsing.

The phone runs on Apple’s latest A19 Pro processor, built on a 3-nanometre chip technology. This allows the device to deliver fast performance and smooth multitasking.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro includes a 48MP triple Pro Fusion rear camera system. On the front, users get an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls. Overall, the phone delivers strong performance, good cameras, and a premium Apple experience.