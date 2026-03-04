The iPhone 17 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 1,32,490, offering a flat discount of Rs 2,410 from its original launch price.
iPhone 17 Pro Now Nearly Rs 20,000 Cheaper: Check How Buyers Can Unlock This Offer
A mix of direct discounts and credit card offers is making the iPhone 17 Pro cheaper right now, giving buyers a chance to save thousands on Apple’s premium smartphone.
Apple’s latest flagship smartphone is once again getting attention among tech lovers and iPhone fans. The iPhone 17 Pro is known for its powerful processor, premium design, and advanced camera system. Many people who were planning to upgrade their phones have been waiting for a good deal on this device. With strong performance and a balanced display size, the phone is designed for gaming, streaming, photography, and daily use.
Now, a fresh offer available on Vijay Sales has made the iPhone 17 Pro more attractive for buyers who want a high-end Apple smartphone with smooth performance and a premium feel.
iPhone 17 Pro Discount Deal
The iPhone 17 Pro discount deal on Vijay Sales is currently drawing attention from smartphone buyers. The device is listed at a starting price of Rs 1,32,490, which is lower than its original launch price of Rs 1,34,900. This means buyers are getting a flat discount of Rs 2,410 directly on the phone.
There is also an additional benefit through bank offers. Vijay Sales is giving up to Rs 5,000 instant discount when customers pay using select credit cards. These include OneCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank credit cards.
Buyers also have an option to trade in their old phones to enjoy extra savings. A basic Android phone can make the iPhone 17 Pro price Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 cheaper.
When this bank offer is applied, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro becomes even lower. At the moment, this combination of direct discount and bank offers makes Vijay Sales one of the better platforms to buy the phone.
iPhone 17 Pro Specifications And Features
The iPhone 17 Pro specifications highlight why it is considered a strong flagship device. The phone comes with a single-piece aluminium frame, giving it a solid and premium design.
It features a 6.3-inch display, which offers a comfortable viewing experience. This screen size works well for watching videos, playing games, and browsing.
The phone runs on Apple’s latest A19 Pro processor, built on a 3-nanometre chip technology. This allows the device to deliver fast performance and smooth multitasking.
For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro includes a 48MP triple Pro Fusion rear camera system. On the front, users get an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls. Overall, the phone delivers strong performance, good cameras, and a premium Apple experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 17 Pro on Vijay Sales?
Are there any additional bank offers available for the iPhone 17 Pro purchase?
Yes, Vijay Sales offers up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on select credit cards from banks like OneCard, ICICI, Axis, and HDFC.
What are the key specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro?
The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, the A19 Pro processor, a 48MP triple rear camera system, and an 18MP front camera.