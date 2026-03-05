Top 5 Fastest Centuries In T20 World Cup History Ft. Finn Allen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Fastest Centuries: The ICC T20 World Cup has produced countless unforgettable moments, but few are as thrilling as a batsman racing to his century at breakneck speed. Over the years, several players have lit up the tournament with explosive knocks, redefining what is possible in the shortest format of the game. Recently, Finn Allen etched his name into the record books with a sensational hundred that stunned fans and South African bowlers alike. The New Zealand star's remarkable innings has once again drawn attention to the fastest centuries ever scored in the history of the tournament.

So, here’s a look at the top five quickest tons in T20 World Cup history.

Top 5 Fastest 100s In T20 World Cups

5) Brendon McCullum

New Zealand legend, Brendon McCullum, who now coaches England, struck a century against Bangladesh in just 51 deliveries back in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

He went on to score 123 runs from 58 deliveries, helping the Kiwis establish a score they would defend by 59 runs.

4) Harry Brook

England's current captain, Harry Brook, is up next. He has been the backbone in their batting lineup, and back in this edition of the T20 World Cup itself, recorded a 50-ball ton.

This was against Pakistan, chasing a modest target, and the victory qualified England for the semi-finals.

3) Chris Gayle

West Indies legend, Chris Gayle has also smashed a 50-ball century at the T20 World Cup. This was back in 2007, the inaugural edition, against South Africa, the hosts.

He went on to score 117 from 57 balls, but South Africa would win the match by 8 wickets.

2) Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle features yet again on this list, this time for scoring a 47-ball ton at the tournament. This happened in 2016 against England in the Super 10s round.

West Indies, eventual champion of that World Cup, would win the match by 6 wickets and 11 balls to spare.

1) Finn Allen

The fastest century ever in a T20 World Cup has been scored by New Zealand's Finn Allen.

He reached the three-figure mark in just 33 deliveries, smashing South Africa not only out of the match, but the tournament itself, chasing a 170-run target.