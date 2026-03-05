Finn Allen of New Zealand holds the record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, achieving it in just 33 deliveries.
Top 5 Fastest Centuries In T20 World Cup History Ft. Finn Allen
Finn Allen’s blazing century for New Zealand against South Africa has entered the record books. Here are the top 5 fastest centuries in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history.
T20 World Cup Fastest Centuries: The ICC T20 World Cup has produced countless unforgettable moments, but few are as thrilling as a batsman racing to his century at breakneck speed. Over the years, several players have lit up the tournament with explosive knocks, redefining what is possible in the shortest format of the game. Recently, Finn Allen etched his name into the record books with a sensational hundred that stunned fans and South African bowlers alike. The New Zealand star's remarkable innings has once again drawn attention to the fastest centuries ever scored in the history of the tournament.
So, here’s a look at the top five quickest tons in T20 World Cup history.
Top 5 Fastest 100s In T20 World Cups
5) Brendon McCullum
New Zealand legend, Brendon McCullum, who now coaches England, struck a century against Bangladesh in just 51 deliveries back in the 2012 edition of the tournament.
He went on to score 123 runs from 58 deliveries, helping the Kiwis establish a score they would defend by 59 runs.
4) Harry Brook
England's current captain, Harry Brook, is up next. He has been the backbone in their batting lineup, and back in this edition of the T20 World Cup itself, recorded a 50-ball ton.
This was against Pakistan, chasing a modest target, and the victory qualified England for the semi-finals.
3) Chris Gayle
West Indies legend, Chris Gayle has also smashed a 50-ball century at the T20 World Cup. This was back in 2007, the inaugural edition, against South Africa, the hosts.
He went on to score 117 from 57 balls, but South Africa would win the match by 8 wickets.
2) Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle features yet again on this list, this time for scoring a 47-ball ton at the tournament. This happened in 2016 against England in the Super 10s round.
West Indies, eventual champion of that World Cup, would win the match by 6 wickets and 11 balls to spare.
1) Finn Allen
The fastest century ever in a T20 World Cup has been scored by New Zealand's Finn Allen.
He reached the three-figure mark in just 33 deliveries, smashing South Africa not only out of the match, but the tournament itself, chasing a 170-run target.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which players have scored a 50-ball century in the T20 World Cup?
Chris Gayle scored a 50-ball century in 2007 against South Africa. Harry Brook also recorded a 50-ball ton in the current edition against Pakistan.
Has Chris Gayle scored more than one century in the T20 World Cup?
Yes, Chris Gayle appears twice on the list for fastest centuries. He scored a 50-ball century in 2007 and a 47-ball century in 2016.
What was Brendon McCullum's fastest T20 World Cup century?
Brendon McCullum scored a century off 51 deliveries against Bangladesh in the 2012 T20 World Cup. He went on to score 123 runs from 58 balls.