iPhone 16 Drops Close To Around Rs 55,000: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Discount: Apple’s previous-generation flagship has suddenly become a much better deal for Indian buyers. A fresh retail offer has lowered the iPhone 16’s price, making it easier to step into the premium iOS ecosystem without spending full flagship money. With a straight price cut, extra bank discounts, flexible EMI options, and exchange benefits, the overall value has clearly improved.

For users who were waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this price revision makes the iPhone 16 a more practical and budget-friendly choice.

Apple iPhone 16 Price Drop Makes It More Affordable

The Apple iPhone 16 price drop is currently live at Vijay Sales, where the phone is listed for Rs 60,990. This is Rs 9,000 lower than its usual retail price, offering instant savings. On top of that, buyers using select bank cards can get an extra discount of up to Rs 4,500. With both offers combined, the effective price comes down to around Rs 56,000.

Customers who prefer monthly payments can also choose no-cost EMI options. EMI plans start at Rs 2,711 per month, making the phone easier to manage financially. However, buyers should keep in mind that additional charges such as processing fees, interest, or other costs may apply depending on the bank and EMI terms.

Apart from direct discounts, exchange benefits are also available. Buyers can trade in their old smartphones, with the final exchange value based on factors like phone condition, model, and functionality.

Since exchange offers can vary by city and store, the final price may differ slightly across locations. Still, the combined savings make this one of the most competitive iPhone deals currently available in India.

Apple iPhone 16 Premium Features

Even with the Apple iPhone 16 price drop, the phone continues to deliver a premium experience. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and peak outdoor brightness of up to 2,000 nits. This makes the screen sharp, bright, and easy to use outdoors.

The device is powered by Apple’s 6-core A18 chip and comes with 8GB RAM. Storage options go up to 512GB, giving users plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. It houses a 3,561 mAh battery and supports up to 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

Camera performance remains strong. The rear setup includes a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift OIS, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

Features like the Action button, Camera Control button, Dynamic Island, spatial video recording, and Apple Intelligence integration add extra value. Overall, this deal keeps the iPhone 16 firmly positioned as a premium phone at a lower price point.