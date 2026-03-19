Do You Know These 5 Hidden WhatsApp Tricks? Most Users Don’t

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WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps today, but most people only use its basic features like texting, calling, and sharing media. What many users don’t realise is that the app quietly offers several useful tools that can make everyday communication smoother and more private. These features are often hidden in settings or require simple tweaks to activate.

Knowing them can help you save time, protect your chats, and use the app more efficiently. Here are some lesser-known WhatsApp tricks that many users still overlook while using the platform daily.

How Can You Read Messages Without Letting The Sender Know?

You can read messages without triggering the blue ticks by using aeroplane mode. Once a message arrives, turn on aeroplane mode before opening WhatsApp. Read the message, then fully close the app before turning aeroplane mode off.

This prevents the read receipt from being sent. Another option is to disable read receipts in settings, but that works both ways, meaning you also won’t see others’ read status.

How To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Numbers?

Many users think saving a number is necessary before sending a message, but that is not the case. You can use the “Click to chat” feature by typing wa.me followed by the phone number in your browser.

This opens a direct chat window in WhatsApp. It is especially useful for one-time conversations, like contacting delivery agents or customer support.

How Can You Lock Specific Chats On WhatsApp?

WhatsApp allows you to lock individual chats using the chat lock feature. By enabling it, selected conversations are moved to a locked folder that can only be accessed through fingerprint or passcode.

This adds an extra layer of privacy, especially if you share your phone with others. You can enable this by opening the chat info section and selecting the lock option.

How Do You Use WhatsApp On Multiple Devices?

The multi-device feature lets you use WhatsApp on multiple devices without needing your phone to stay connected to the internet. You can link your account to a laptop or another phone through the “Linked Devices” option.

Once connected, you can send and receive messages independently, making it easier to stay connected while working across devices.

How To Format Your WhatsApp Messages?

WhatsApp supports simple text formatting that many people ignore. You can make text bold by adding asterisks around a word, italics with underscores, and strikethrough with tildes.

This helps highlight key points or make messages clearer, especially in longer conversations. It is a small feature, but it can improve how your messages are understood.

These simple tricks can make a big difference in how you use WhatsApp daily. Exploring such features helps you stay efficient, protect your privacy, and get more control over conversations.