iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s iPhone launch cycle could be heading for a major change. A fresh report suggests the regular iPhone 18 may not go on sale until 2027, breaking Apple’s long-standing pattern. If this happens, the iPhone 17 would stay on sale for around 18 months, something that has never happened before for a standard iPhone.

Until now, almost every regular iPhone has been replaced within a year. This shift could mark a new strategy as Apple’s product lineup continues to grow.

iPhone 18 Launch Date May Move To 2027

For more than ten years, Apple has launched its main iPhone lineup together in the fall. While there have been rare delays, such as during the pandemic, the announcement window has mostly stayed the same.

That could now change. According to Forbes, Apple may split its launches into two phases. Premium models like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected to arrive in the fall. However, the regular iPhone 18 could be pushed to spring 2027.

This new timeline contradicts a recent rumour that suggested an earlier launch in spring 2026. If the latter date is correct, the base iPhone 18 might arrive alongside the iPhone 18e. There are also reports that the second-generation iPhone Air could appear around the same time. This approach would be similar to how Apple released the iPhone 16e much later than the rest of the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 18 Release Delay Linked To Bigger Lineup

One reason for the possible delay is Apple’s expanding iPhone range. With models like the iPhone 16e, iPhone Air, and a rumoured foldable iPhone expected soon, Apple could be selling up to eight iPhone models at the same time. Spreading launches across the year could help reduce overlap, give each model more time in the spotlight, and make pricing clearer for buyers.

There may also be cost-related reasons. Reports suggest Apple could move to a more advanced 2-nanometer chip for the iPhone 18 series, which may increase costs. Delaying the regular model could give chip prices time to settle. Design changes are also expected, including a smaller camera bump and a reduced Dynamic Island, possibly shifting Face ID sensors under the display.

While many reviewers have praised the iPhone 17, asking buyers to wait longer for the more affordable option carries some risk. Still, since most users don’t upgrade every year, Apple may believe the timing will work in its favour.