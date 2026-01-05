Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Is Now Rs 14,000 Cheaper In India: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Is Now Rs 14,000 Cheaper In India: Here's How To Get This Deal

The iPhone 17 gets a fresh price cut in India as New Year deals stack cashback, card offers and exchange benefits, making Apple’s latest phone more affordable for upgraders.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Discount: Apple’s latest smartphone is now available at a lower price as the year begins. The iPhone 17 has received a price cut under ongoing New Year offers, making it a more attractive option for buyers planning an upgrade. The discount applies to the 256GB variant, which is now the base model. With instant cashback, card-based offers, and an exchange bonus combined, the overall price drops sharply. 

The offer is time-bound and depends on stock availability, so interested buyers may want to act quickly before the deal ends.

iPhone 17 Is Now At A Discounted Price

The iPhone 17 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant. As part of the New Year deal available at select offline iNvent stores, buyers can access multiple discounts that bring the price down in stages.

First, there is a flat Rs 4,000 instant cashback, which reduces the price to Rs 78,900. This discount is applied directly at the time of purchase. In addition to this, customers using eligible bank credit or debit cards can get another Rs 4,000 off during payment.

The biggest saving comes from the exchange offer. Buyers who trade in an older smartphone can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. This bonus is applied on top of the regular exchange value of the old device, depending on its condition and model.

When all discounts are combined, the effective price of the iPhone 17 can drop to as low as Rs 68,900. Those exchanging an older iPhone may see the final price go even lower, based on the device’s valuation. 

iPhone 17 Specifications: Display, Performance & Cameras

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR10. It offers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness outdoors and features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. An oleophobic coating helps reduce fingerprint smudges. While the phone has a compact form factor, display size preference may vary among users.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The processor has six cores, split into two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The phone includes 8GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 features a dual rear setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The ultra-wide camera supports up to 8x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device houses an 18MP front camera.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
