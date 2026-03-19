iPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 30,000 Off: Here’s Exactly How To Get This Deal

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched just a few months ago, and since then, Apple fans have been closely tracking any signs of a price drop. Known for its premium design and advanced features, the device quickly grabbed attention across markets. While discounts on newly launched Apple products are usually rare, this time, buyers have something to look forward to.

With multiple offers now available across platforms, the latest iPhone is becoming slightly more affordable, giving interested users a better opportunity to upgrade without paying the full launch price.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India, placing it firmly in the premium smartphone segment. However, buyers can reduce the effective cost through ongoing offers on platforms like Flipkart.

An instant discount of Rs 4,000 is available for SBI credit card users, while exchange deals can bring additional savings. For example, trading in an older iPhone 13 can fetch up to Rs 25,350, depending on its condition.

With all offers combined, the total savings can reach close to Rs 30,000 for interested buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with several notable upgrades across performance, display, and camera. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, offering smoother scrolling, improved gaming performance, and better power efficiency.

On the camera front, the device includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom, along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera that enhances both landscape and macro shots. For selfies and video calls, it introduces a new Centre Stage front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the A19 chip, built on third-generation 3-nanometer technology, delivering faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

It is also supported by an upgraded image signal processor and Neural Engine, enabling advanced photography features and support for Apple Intelligence.