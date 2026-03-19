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HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 30,000 Off: Here’s Exactly How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 30,000 Off: Here’s Exactly How To Get This Deal

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max gets rare early discounts in India with SBI card offers and exchange deals, making the premium device more affordable for users planning to upgrade soon.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched just a few months ago, and since then, Apple fans have been closely tracking any signs of a price drop. Known for its premium design and advanced features, the device quickly grabbed attention across markets. While discounts on newly launched Apple products are usually rare, this time, buyers have something to look forward to. 

With multiple offers now available across platforms, the latest iPhone is becoming slightly more affordable, giving interested users a better opportunity to upgrade without paying the full launch price.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India, placing it firmly in the premium smartphone segment. However, buyers can reduce the effective cost through ongoing offers on platforms like Flipkart. 

An instant discount of Rs 4,000 is available for SBI credit card users, while exchange deals can bring additional savings. For example, trading in an older iPhone 13 can fetch up to Rs 25,350, depending on its condition. 

With all offers combined, the total savings can reach close to Rs 30,000 for interested buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with several notable upgrades across performance, display, and camera. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, offering smoother scrolling, improved gaming performance, and better power efficiency. 

On the camera front, the device includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom, along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera that enhances both landscape and macro shots. For selfies and video calls, it introduces a new Centre Stage front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the A19 chip, built on third-generation 3-nanometer technology, delivering faster performance and improved energy efficiency. 

It is also supported by an upgraded image signal processor and Neural Engine, enabling advanced photography features and support for Apple Intelligence.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India. This places it within the premium smartphone segment.

Are there any discounts available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Yes, there are offers available. SBI credit card users can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, exchange deals can provide further savings.

How much can I save by trading in an old iPhone 13 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Trading in an older iPhone 13 can help you save up to Rs 25,350, depending on its condition. Combined with other offers, total savings can reach nearly Rs 30,000.

What are the key display features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. This technology provides smoother scrolling and improved gaming performance.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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IPhone TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro Max
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