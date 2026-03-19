Want To Look Like Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2? Try These AI Prompts

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With Dhurandhar 2 already creating buzz in theatres, its intense and gritty visual style has caught the attention of viewers beyond just the storyline. The film’s rugged aesthetic, action-driven mood, and strong character presentation have sparked interest in similar cinematic visuals. Many are now looking to recreate that same raw, dramatic look through AI-generated prompts. From lighting to costume details, the film offers a clear reference point.

This has led to growing curiosity around prompts that can capture the same tone and visual identity inspired by the film’s action-heavy atmosphere.

Check Out This Dhurandhar 2 Prompt: Men & Women Both

Dhurandhar 2 Prompt For Men

“Firstly, ask the user for a reference image. A high-quality cinematic film still of a rugged man in his 30s with weathered, gritty facial features, intense eyes, and a stern expression. He has short, messy dark hair and sweat-glistened skin. He is wearing a dark green and black horizontal striped polo shirt. He is holding a vintage rifle across his chest. The lighting is dim and dramatic, casting shadows against a background of metallic industrial shutters. The overall mood is tense and action-oriented, with a desaturated, gritty colour grade. Keep the face 100% same.”

Dhurandhar 2 Prompt For Women

“Firstly, ask the user for a reference image. A high-quality cinematic film still of a rugged woman in her 30s with weathered, gritty facial features, intense eyes, and a stern expression. She has long, messy dark hair and sweat-glistened skin. She is wearing a dark green and black horizontal striped polo shirt. She is holding a vintage rifle across her chest. The lighting is dim and dramatic, casting shadows against a background of metallic industrial shutters. The overall mood is tense and action-oriented, with a desaturated, gritty colour grade. Keep the face 100% same.”

Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Creating Buzz Among Audiences?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The combination of a well-known director and a multi-star cast has added to the film’s appeal.

Its connection to the first part has also helped build anticipation among viewers. With the franchise value already established, the sequel has managed to draw attention both in theatres and online discussions.