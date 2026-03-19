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HomeTechnologyWant To Look Like Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2? Try These AI Prompts

Want To Look Like Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2? Try These AI Prompts

The rugged Dhurandhar 2 style has sparked a viral trend, with AI prompts helping users transform their photos into intense, action-inspired looks similar to Ranveer Singh’s on-screen appearance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With Dhurandhar 2 already creating buzz in theatres, its intense and gritty visual style has caught the attention of viewers beyond just the storyline. The film’s rugged aesthetic, action-driven mood, and strong character presentation have sparked interest in similar cinematic visuals. Many are now looking to recreate that same raw, dramatic look through AI-generated prompts. From lighting to costume details, the film offers a clear reference point. 

This has led to growing curiosity around prompts that can capture the same tone and visual identity inspired by the film’s action-heavy atmosphere.

Check Out This Dhurandhar 2 Prompt: Men & Women Both

Dhurandhar 2 Prompt For Men

Want To Look Like Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2? Try These AI Prompts

 “Firstly, ask the user for a reference image. A high-quality cinematic film still of a rugged man in his 30s with weathered, gritty facial features, intense eyes, and a stern expression. He has short, messy dark hair and sweat-glistened skin. He is wearing a dark green and black horizontal striped polo shirt. He is holding a vintage rifle across his chest. The lighting is dim and dramatic, casting shadows against a background of metallic industrial shutters. The overall mood is tense and action-oriented, with a desaturated, gritty colour grade. Keep the face 100% same.”

Dhurandhar 2 Prompt For Women

Want To Look Like Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2? Try These AI Prompts

 “Firstly, ask the user for a reference image. A high-quality cinematic film still of a rugged woman in her 30s with weathered, gritty facial features, intense eyes, and a stern expression. She has long, messy dark hair and sweat-glistened skin. She is wearing a dark green and black horizontal striped polo shirt. She is holding a vintage rifle across her chest. The lighting is dim and dramatic, casting shadows against a background of metallic industrial shutters. The overall mood is tense and action-oriented, with a desaturated, gritty colour grade. Keep the face 100% same.”

Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Creating Buzz Among Audiences? 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The combination of a well-known director and a multi-star cast has added to the film’s appeal. 

Its connection to the first part has also helped build anticipation among viewers. With the franchise value already established, the sequel has managed to draw attention both in theatres and online discussions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Dhurandhar 2's visual style stand out?

The film is noted for its intense, gritty visual style, rugged aesthetic, action-driven mood, and strong character presentation, which have captured viewer attention.

What elements are emphasized in the AI prompts for Dhurandhar 2's look?

The prompts focus on specific details like dim, dramatic lighting, a desaturated and gritty color grade, and weathered, intense character features to capture the film's mood.

What aspects contribute to Dhurandhar 2's buzz among audiences?

The film's appeal stems from its director Aditya Dhar, a multi-star cast including Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, and its connection to the established franchise.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Ranveer SIngh TECHNOLOGY AI Prompts Dhurandhar 2
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