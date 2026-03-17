iPhone 15 For Just Rs 25,000? Here’s How To Claim This Deal

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iPhone 15 Discount: The Apple iPhone 15 has become more affordable for buyers, as its price has dropped significantly from the original launch cost. The smartphone, which was earlier seen as a premium purchase, is now available at a much lower rate on select platforms. This price cut, along with additional bank offers, is making it easier for many users to consider upgrading to a newer iPhone.

However, these deals are currently limited to specific retailers, which means buyers need to check where the best offers are available before making a purchase decision.

What Are The Current Deals And Discounts On iPhone 15?

The price drop is available on the iPhone 15 128GB variant. Originally launched at Rs 79,900, the device is now listed at Rs 54,900 on Flipkart. This marks a direct discount of Rs 25,000, making it one of the lowest prices seen for the device so far.

If you pay through the Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can further save Rs 4,000 on the purchase. Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where users can get up to Rs 25,000 off when trading in an older iPhone, such as the iPhone 13, depending on the device’s condition.

With these combined offers, the total savings can go up to around Rs 54,000, significantly reducing the effective cost of the smartphone.

What Are The Key Specifications Of The iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and features Apple’s Dynamic Island for alerts and interactions. It runs on the A16 Bionic chipset, which ensures smooth performance across apps and tasks.

The device includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, with improved portrait photography and better low-light performance. It now uses a USB Type-C port for charging and supports wireless charging standards like MagSafe and Qi.

Other features include Face ID for security, Crash Detection for safety, and continued software updates, making it a reliable option for long-term use.