Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 Beta 2 introduces new Siri AI rules.

Siri cannot access or summarize content from URLs.

Siri must now state its inability to open webpages.

iOS 27 Beta 2 Update: Apple has quietly tightened the rules governing how Siri AI deals with web links. A new addition to the assistant's system prompt in iOS 27 developer beta 2 makes it clear that Siri cannot pull or summarise information from a URL, and must say so directly if asked. The update arrives alongside several other changes introduced in the latest beta release, including new Wallet insights and writing tools built into the keyboard.

Here is what the new rule means for Siri users, and why Apple may have made the change.

What Does The New Siri AI Rule Say About URLs?

According to the report by 9to5Mac, Apple released iOS 27 developer beta 2 this week, alongside matching updates for its other operating systems in the same release cycle.

The update brought several visible additions, such as an Insights feature in Apple Wallet, a "Write with Siri" option on the iOS and iPadOS keyboard, and the ability to update an Apple TV 4K remote from the Apple Home app.

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Beyond these visible features, the beta also carries a quieter change to how Siri AI handles links. A new line in its system prompt now reads: "You cannot access content behind a URL: When a user provides a URL and asks you to summarise, read, or extract information from it, inform them that you cannot access web pages. Do not offer follow-up suggestions or workarounds."

This means Siri was already unable to open or read web pages, but it can now be instructed to state this limitation plainly, instead of trying to work around it or suggesting alternatives.

Why Apple May Have Added This Restriction To Siri

The exact reasoning behind the change has not been confirmed by Apple. However, it may be a move to stop Siri from following the pattern seen in other AI chatbots, which often summarise website content directly without directing users to the original source, a habit that has raised concerns about long-term sustainability for publishers and websites.

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For now, Apple Intelligence's summarising feature in Safari remains limited to webpages that users are actively viewing, rather than working through shared links elsewhere.