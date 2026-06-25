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HomeTechnologyiOS 27 Beta 2 Update: Apple Just Told Siri To Stop Pretending It Can Read Your Links

iOS 27 Beta 2 Update: Apple Just Told Siri To Stop Pretending It Can Read Your Links

iOS 27 beta 2 hides a small but telling update about what Siri can and can't do with the links you send it, straight from Apple's own system prompt.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iOS 27 Beta 2 introduces new Siri AI rules.
  • Siri cannot access or summarize content from URLs.
  • Siri must now state its inability to open webpages.

iOS 27 Beta 2 Update: Apple has quietly tightened the rules governing how Siri AI deals with web links. A new addition to the assistant's system prompt in iOS 27 developer beta 2 makes it clear that Siri cannot pull or summarise information from a URL, and must say so directly if asked. The update arrives alongside several other changes introduced in the latest beta release, including new Wallet insights and writing tools built into the keyboard. 

Here is what the new rule means for Siri users, and why Apple may have made the change.

What Does The New Siri AI Rule Say About URLs?

According to the report by 9to5Mac, Apple released iOS 27 developer beta 2 this week, alongside matching updates for its other operating systems in the same release cycle. 

The update brought several visible additions, such as an Insights feature in Apple Wallet, a "Write with Siri" option on the iOS and iPadOS keyboard, and the ability to update an Apple TV 4K remote from the Apple Home app.

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Beyond these visible features, the beta also carries a quieter change to how Siri AI handles links. A new line in its system prompt now reads: "You cannot access content behind a URL: When a user provides a URL and asks you to summarise, read, or extract information from it, inform them that you cannot access web pages. Do not offer follow-up suggestions or workarounds."

This means Siri was already unable to open or read web pages, but it can now be instructed to state this limitation plainly, instead of trying to work around it or suggesting alternatives.

Why Apple May Have Added This Restriction To Siri

The exact reasoning behind the change has not been confirmed by Apple. However, it may be a move to stop Siri from following the pattern seen in other AI chatbots, which often summarise website content directly without directing users to the original source, a habit that has raised concerns about long-term sustainability for publishers and websites.

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For now, Apple Intelligence's summarising feature in Safari remains limited to webpages that users are actively viewing, rather than working through shared links elsewhere.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the key change to Siri AI in iOS 27 Beta 2?

Siri can no longer pull or summarize information from URLs. It must now explicitly state this limitation if a user asks it to access web pages.

What will Siri do if I ask it to summarize a URL in iOS 27 Beta 2?

Siri will directly inform you that it cannot access web pages. It is also instructed not to offer follow-up suggestions or workarounds.

Why did Apple introduce this restriction to Siri?

Apple has not confirmed the reason, but it may be to prevent Siri from summarizing content without crediting the source, a concern for publishers.

Were there other updates included in the iOS 27 Beta 2 release?

Yes, the update also introduced new Wallet insights and writing tools built into the keyboard, among other visible additions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets TECHNOLOGY Ios 27 Ios 27 Update
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