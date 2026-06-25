GTA 6 Price In India Finally OUT! Check Out How Costly The Much-Awaited Game Actually Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 pre-orders begin; standard edition costs ₹5,999.

Game officially launches November 19, 2026; PC version unconfirmed.

Pre-order bonuses include GTA+; ignore fake beta testing emails.

GTA 6 Price In India: Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are now open in India, giving fans a chance to book their copy ahead of the November launch. Gamers can pre-order the title through the PlayStation and Xbox stores, while Rockstar Games has also confirmed that select physical retailers will offer pre-booking. With the pre-order window now live, the company has revealed official pricing for both editions available in India.

However, there is still no word on when the game will arrive on PC, leaving that detail open for now.

What Are The Prices Of GTA 6 Editions In India?

GTA 6 is available in two editions for pre-order: Standard and Ultimate. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 and includes the base version of the game. The Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499 and comes with the base game along with the Ultimate Edition Upgrade. Both editions can currently be pre-booked on the PlayStation and Xbox stores in India.

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Players who purchase either edition before November 20 will get a one-month GTA+ subscription as a bonus. Both editions also include the Vintage Vice City Pack as a pre-order benefit, while only the Ultimate Edition comes bundled with the Ultimate Edition Upgrade.

When Will GTA 6 Launch, And Is A PC Version Coming?

GTA 6 is officially scheduled to release on November 19. After years of delays and growing anticipation, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has confirmed that the game remains on track for this date.

That said, Rockstar has not announced a release date for the PC version. Going by the studio's past launches, a PC edition is generally expected 12 to 18 months after consoles get the game first, though this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar.

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Meanwhile, gamers are advised to stay cautious, as scammers have reportedly started sending fake emails claiming to offer early access through a GTA 6 beta testing programme. These emails falsely claim recipients have been selected to play the game before its official release, so it is best to ignore such offers entirely.