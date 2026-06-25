iPhone 18 Pro's Dynamic Island Design Leaked Via Screen Protector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked screens suggest smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple likely resolved under-display Face ID struggles.

This advances Apple's long-term borderless display vision.

iPhone 18 Leaks: New leaked screen protectors for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max suggest Apple may have finally cracked a smaller Dynamic Island, a key part of its multi-year redesign roadmap that began with last year's iPhone 17 Pro.

The leak hints that earlier struggles with under-display Face ID technology might have been resolved, paving the way for a sleeker design ahead of the more ambitious iPhone 20 Pro lineup.

What Do The Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Screen Protectors Show?

A new report has surfaced, tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the images clearly show a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island compared to the iPhone 17 Pro and earlier models.

As of now, there's no confirmation on whether the standard iPhone 18 model, expected to launch early next year, will get the same treatment.

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Earlier reports had suggested Apple was struggling to shrink the Dynamic Island on the Pro models, but this leak indicates the company may have found a workaround.

Why Is Apple Trying To Shrink The Dynamic Island?

Apple's long-term goal is to give the iPhone 20 Pro a completely borderless display, free of any cutouts, notches, or punch holes. The iPhone 18 Pro was meant to be a step toward that vision, featuring an under-display Face ID system that would allow for a smaller Dynamic Island.

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If these screen protectors turn out to be genuine, and given the credibility of the source, there's a strong chance they are, it would mean Apple has pulled off this transition. Previous reports had pointed to issues with the under-display Face ID being slow and inconsistent, which raised doubts about whether the company could deliver this change on schedule.

There's also a possibility that Apple has managed to shrink the Dynamic Island without relying on under-display Face ID at all. While this update may not be as dramatic as last year's overhaul with the iPhone 17 Pro, it could still play a role in keeping sales strong. The iPhone 17 series has already performed exceptionally well globally, and the iPhone 18 lineup appears well-positioned to follow a similar trend.

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