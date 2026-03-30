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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: 5 Rajasthan Royals Stars Set To Haunt Chennai In RR vs CSK Match Today

IPL 2026: 5 Rajasthan Royals Stars Set To Haunt Chennai In RR vs CSK Match Today

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - 5 Rajasthan Royals stars, including teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and ex-CSK icon Ravindra Jadeja, threaten to derail Chennai’s winning plans!

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to battle Rajasthan Royals (RR)  in a Monday night clash. While Chennai looks to establish early dominance, five specific threats in the Rajasthan dugout are looming large, including a teenage sensation and a familiar face returning in a different shade of blue.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The biggest headache for the CSK bowling unit will undoubtedly be Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster has evolved into a powerplay nightmare over the last year. In the last season, he smashed 252 runs in just seven games.

If Vaibhav survives the first six overs, he has the potential to take the game completely away from Chennai before the spinners even enter the attack.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to save his best for the Men in Yellow. His record against Chennai is formidable, with 266 runs in eight encounters at a strike rate of 161. Having already notched three half-centuries against this specific attack, Jaiswal’s form at the top will be the foundation RR needs to build a massive total.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

Fresh off a stellar T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Shimron Hetmyer is in the form of his life. In the World Cup, Hetmyer scored 248 runs in seven matches, scoring at a strike rate of 186.

The Caribbean left-hander remains one of the most dangerous "finishers" in the league, capable of single-handedly turning the tide in the death overs.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

In one of the most talked-about moves of the season, Ravindra Jadeja will face his former side. After a legendary stint with CSK, Jadeja now wears the Rajasthan colors. His intimate knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of the Chennai roster makes him RR’s ultimate tactical weapon. Whether with his lightning-fast overs or his lower-order cameos, "Sir Jadeja" is Rajasthan's biggest trump card.

5. Jofra Archer

England’s speedster Jofra Archer is expected to be a tough nut to crack on the Guwahati surface. Coming off a World Cup where he delivered the most dot balls of the tournament, Archer’s ability to generate bounce and extreme pace could dismantle the CSK top order early.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key threats for CSK in the upcoming match against RR?

CSK needs to be wary of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jofra Archer. These players pose significant challenges with their batting prowess, finishing skills, and bowling abilities.

What makes Vaibhav Suryavanshi a threat during the powerplay?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a nightmare for bowlers during the powerplay. He smashed 252 runs in just seven games last season and can dominate early if he settles in.

How has Yashasvi Jaiswal performed against CSK previously?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a formidable record against Chennai, scoring 266 runs in eight encounters at a high strike rate. He has already hit three half-centuries against them.

Why is Ravindra Jadeja considered a major trump card for RR against CSK?

Ravindra Jadeja, a former CSK player, possesses intimate knowledge of his old teammates' strengths and weaknesses. His tactical insight and all-round abilities make him a significant advantage for Rajasthan.

What makes Jofra Archer a difficult opponent for CSK's top order?

Jofra Archer's ability to generate bounce and extreme pace can trouble CSK's top order. He delivered the most dot balls in the recent World Cup, indicating his economical and disruptive bowling.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals BCCI Chennai Super Kings RR Vs CSK IPL 2026 RR Vs CSK Live
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