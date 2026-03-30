IPL 2026: 5 Rajasthan Royals Stars Set To Haunt Chennai In RR vs CSK Match Today

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to battle Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a Monday night clash. While Chennai looks to establish early dominance, five specific threats in the Rajasthan dugout are looming large, including a teenage sensation and a familiar face returning in a different shade of blue.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The biggest headache for the CSK bowling unit will undoubtedly be Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster has evolved into a powerplay nightmare over the last year. In the last season, he smashed 252 runs in just seven games.

If Vaibhav survives the first six overs, he has the potential to take the game completely away from Chennai before the spinners even enter the attack.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to save his best for the Men in Yellow. His record against Chennai is formidable, with 266 runs in eight encounters at a strike rate of 161. Having already notched three half-centuries against this specific attack, Jaiswal’s form at the top will be the foundation RR needs to build a massive total.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

Fresh off a stellar T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Shimron Hetmyer is in the form of his life. In the World Cup, Hetmyer scored 248 runs in seven matches, scoring at a strike rate of 186.

The Caribbean left-hander remains one of the most dangerous "finishers" in the league, capable of single-handedly turning the tide in the death overs.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

In one of the most talked-about moves of the season, Ravindra Jadeja will face his former side. After a legendary stint with CSK, Jadeja now wears the Rajasthan colors. His intimate knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of the Chennai roster makes him RR’s ultimate tactical weapon. Whether with his lightning-fast overs or his lower-order cameos, "Sir Jadeja" is Rajasthan's biggest trump card.

5. Jofra Archer

England’s speedster Jofra Archer is expected to be a tough nut to crack on the Guwahati surface. Coming off a World Cup where he delivered the most dot balls of the tournament, Archer’s ability to generate bounce and extreme pace could dismantle the CSK top order early.