Trump Hints At Seizing Kharg Island, Says 'Favourite Thing Is To Take Iran's Oil'

US President Donald Trump has hinted that the United States could “take the oil in Iran” and potentially seize Kharg Island, Tehran’s primary oil export terminal, as the conflict in the Middle East entered its fifth week.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump said his “preference would be to take the oil,” drawing comparisons with US actions in Venezuela earlier this year, where Washington gained control of the country’s oil sector following the capture of leader Nicolas Maduro.

"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people,” Trump told the FT.

He suggested that such a move could involve capturing Kharg Island, a critical hub through which most of Iran’s oil exports pass, making it strategically significant in the ongoing conflict.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options...It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while,” he added.

On being asked about Iran's defence capabilities on the Kharg Island, the US President said: "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily".