Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Instagram has rolled out a major update aimed at helping Indian creators connect with wider audiences through the power of artificial intelligence. The platform has introduced new Meta AI capabilities that allow reels to be translated, dubbed, and lip-synced in several Indian languages. The announcement was highlighted at the ‘House of Instagram’ event held in Mumbai, underlining Meta’s growing focus on the Indian creator community.

The feature, which was first announced in November 2025, is now officially available to all users. Creators can translate their reels into Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi, in addition to the already supported languages of Hindi, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The update is designed to break language barriers and make content more accessible to viewers across different regions.

AI Translations Bring Local Voices To Global Audiences

Meta has confirmed that in the coming months, Instagram and Facebook users will be able to use Meta AI to translate reels into five additional Indian languages. This expansion builds on the earlier launch in October that enabled creators to dub and lip sync their videos in English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.

With the new update, creators will have the option to transform their content so it sounds and appears fluent in multiple languages. The AI tool preserves the original sound and tone of the creator’s voice, ensuring that the translated version still feels natural and authentic. An optional lip-syncing feature is also available, allowing the translated audio to match mouth movements and create a seamless viewing experience.

New Fonts For Regional Expression

Along with AI translations, Instagram has also introduced fresh creative tools for Indian language users. Creators will now be able to use new Indian fonts within the Edits feature. These fonts support Devanagari and Bengali Assamese scripts, making it easier to add stylish text and captions in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese.

The rollout for these fonts will begin on Android devices in the coming days. To access them, users can open the editing timeline, select “Text” from the tools tray, and tap the “Aa” icon to view the available options. Devices already set to Devanagari or Bengali Assamese scripts will automatically display the relevant fonts.

A Broader Push To Empower Creators

The latest updates are part of a larger series of improvements introduced by Instagram over the past month. Recent additions include the ability to restyle photos and videos in Stories using Meta AI, bulk caption editing, video reversing tools, and more than 400 new sound effects.

Together, these features signal Instagram’s commitment to helping creators produce richer, more engaging content while reaching audiences beyond language limitations. With India emerging as one of the most dynamic creator markets in the world, Meta is clearly investing heavily in tools that celebrate regional diversity and global reach.