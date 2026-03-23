WhatsApp May Soon Let You Message Strangers Without Giving Out Your Phone Number

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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major update that could change the way people connect on the platform. According to a report by The Economic Times, the messaging app is planning to introduce a username-based system that would let users send messages and make voice or video calls without having to share their phone number.

The update is expected to roll out globally by mid-2026, with June being the likely target timeline.

How Will The Username Feature Actually Work?

The username system is expected to be introduced as an optional privacy feature, not a full replacement for phone numbers.

🚨WhatsApp is planning to introduce usernames and unique IDs instead of phone numbers.



And allow users to send messages and make voice or video calls without sharing numbers. pic.twitter.com/8rWVcCLCW1 — India Tech & Infra world (@TechInfraWorld) March 20, 2026

This means users will have the choice to communicate through a unique username or continue using their mobile number as they currently do. The feature is aimed at giving people more control over how they share their contact information on the platform.

Platforms like Instagram and Facebook already support usernames, and competing apps like Telegram and Signal have offered similar features for years. WhatsApp's move brings it in line with what many users have come to expect from modern messaging apps.

The idea of usernames on WhatsApp is not new. Multiple reports over the years have pointed to the feature being in development for a long time. However, this is the first time a possible launch timeline has been mentioned.

As with other platforms, usernames are expected to depend on availability. It is also worth noting that people who already have your phone number saved may still be able to find and contact you through the app in the usual way.

What Is The Guest Chats Feature On WhatsApp?

Alongside usernames, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feature called Guest Chats. This would allow people to join conversations without needing a WhatsApp account, using a secure browser-based link instead.

Guest users are expected to have limited features, mostly centered around text messaging. Despite the limited access, the company is expected to keep end-to-end encryption in place to protect user privacy and security.