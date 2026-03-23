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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp May Soon Let You Message Strangers Without Giving Out Your Phone Number

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Message Strangers Without Giving Out Your Phone Number

WhatsApp may soon let you chat without sharing your phone number. A username-based system is reportedly launching by mid-2026, and it could change how you connect with people.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major update that could change the way people connect on the platform. According to a report by The Economic Times, the messaging app is planning to introduce a username-based system that would let users send messages and make voice or video calls without having to share their phone number. 

The update is expected to roll out globally by mid-2026, with June being the likely target timeline.

How Will The Username Feature Actually Work?

The username system is expected to be introduced as an optional privacy feature, not a full replacement for phone numbers. 

This means users will have the choice to communicate through a unique username or continue using their mobile number as they currently do. The feature is aimed at giving people more control over how they share their contact information on the platform.

Platforms like Instagram and Facebook already support usernames, and competing apps like Telegram and Signal have offered similar features for years. WhatsApp's move brings it in line with what many users have come to expect from modern messaging apps.

The idea of usernames on WhatsApp is not new. Multiple reports over the years have pointed to the feature being in development for a long time. However, this is the first time a possible launch timeline has been mentioned. 

As with other platforms, usernames are expected to depend on availability. It is also worth noting that people who already have your phone number saved may still be able to find and contact you through the app in the usual way.

What Is The Guest Chats Feature On WhatsApp?

Alongside usernames, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feature called Guest Chats. This would allow people to join conversations without needing a WhatsApp account, using a secure browser-based link instead. 

Guest users are expected to have limited features, mostly centered around text messaging. Despite the limited access, the company is expected to keep end-to-end encryption in place to protect user privacy and security.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will WhatsApp be replacing phone numbers with usernames?

No, usernames will be an optional privacy feature, not a full replacement. Users can choose to communicate via username or continue using their phone number.

When is the username feature expected to launch on WhatsApp?

The update is anticipated to roll out globally by mid-2026, with June being the likely target timeline.

How will the username system work on WhatsApp?

Users will be able to send messages and make calls using a unique username without sharing their phone number, offering more control over contact information sharing.

What is the 'Guest Chats' feature on WhatsApp?

Guest Chats allows people to join conversations via a secure, browser-based link without needing a WhatsApp account, primarily for text messaging.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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